English legend rips into Ben Stokes' team after Perth Test hammering: ‘Can’t say good things about bad cricket'

England’s defeat in Perth has not just reopened the Ashes debate; it has triggered a public pushback from one of their greatest ever openers. Sir Geoffrey Boycott has hit out at Ben Stokes’ side for retreating into a siege mentality after the heavy loss, insisting former players do not enjoy watching this England team embarrass themselves. Ben Stokes and Joe Root look dejected after first Ashes match.(REUTERS)

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Boycott argued that the reaction from within the dressing room has been to close ranks rather than confront uncomfortable truths. “When a team loses so badly in Perth from a winning position, there is bound to be huge criticism from the media,” he wrote, before taking aim at the idea that everyone is out to get Stokes’ England.

According to Boycott, the narrative that “everyone is against us” is simply wrong. “The response from England has been to close ranks with a siege mentality that everyone is against them. That is not true. We don’t enjoy watching you embarrass yourselves and lose. We want England to win,” he stressed in a pointed passage aimed directly at the current regime.

Boycott defends the media voices

Boycott went on to defend ex-cricketers and media voices who have questioned England’s methods under Ben Stokes. “Ex-players, TV, radio, and journalists can’t say good things about bad cricket. It is not just possible. Being forthright and honest about what we see is not a choice. That is what is expected of us,” he wrote, making it clear that criticism is part of their job, not a personal vendetta.

The former opener also reminded England that this was a team which genuinely believed its preparation and style were enough to reclaim the Ashes. “England were convinced they had the right preparation and could win back the Ashes. So it is simple: Play better and win,” he concluded.

Boycott’s comments arrive in the broader context of Stokes’ recent “has beens” remark about former players, a line that the captain has since admitted he got “horribly wrong.” But the column underlines how deeply that perception has stung the old guard. For Geoffrey Boycott and his generation, the message is blunt: criticism is not jealousy, and no one is reveling in England’s struggles. If Stokes’ team wants the tone to change, the only real answer, as Boycott puts it, is on the field.