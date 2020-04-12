Eoin Morgan picks ‘best game of cricket ever played’

cricket

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 18:19 IST

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has labelled the 2019 World Cup final between his side and New Zealand as the most dramatic game of cricket.

In the 2019 World Cup finals, England managed to defeat New Zealand on the basis of the boundary-countback rule after both sides finished on level terms even after playing out a Super Over. As a result, the Three Lions went on to lift their first-ever 50-over title.

The normal 50-over match action and super over had ended as a tie, and in the end, England was announced as the winners after scoring more boundaries in the match.

On the day of 2019 finals, the final of Wimbledon was also played between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer and the game went on to become the longest ever final in the history of Wimbledon as Djokovic managed to defeat Federer.

In the 2015 Cricket World Cup, England was knocked out in the group stages, and four years later, the side went on to win the tournament after displaying exceptional cricket skills after overhauling their side.

“It feels amazing. I think the journey that we went on is probably the most exciting. In 2015, the embarrassing nature in which we were bundled out of that World Cup and the journey we embarked on to try and change the brand of cricket that we played with a new group of extremely talented players over the course of 4 years - it’s brilliant. Just being able to impart some of my knowledge and experience along with some very senior players and a group of great support staff who always continue to question what we do in a good way in order to hold us accountable,” official website of Kolkata Knight Riders quoted Morgan as saying.

“It sort of culminated in last year’s World Cup. The final was the most dramatic game of cricket and the best game of cricket that probably has ever been played which contributes to the hype of it. But I think one of the great things about it was on the day of that great game of cricket was, it’s always now associated with the longest ever Wimbledon final that was epic as well. It helped us in growing cricket outside of the normal bubble that we’re already into a different audience, and for us, at home, it has lifted the profile of the game like we’ve never seen,” he added.

If not for COVID-19, Morgan would have been playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The tournament was slated to begin from March 29, however, it was postponed until April 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The left-handed batsman was last seen in action during England’s ODI and T20I series against South Africa in February this year.