e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Every game I played for CSK gave me goosebumps: Imran Tahir

Every game I played for CSK gave me goosebumps: Imran Tahir

Every game I played for CSK gave me goosebumps, a really special feeling about it...we play so well as a team,” he was quoted as saying on the CSK website.

cricket Updated: Apr 30, 2020 16:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
File image of Imran Tahir.
File image of Imran Tahir.(IPL)
         

Veteran South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir said every time he turned up for Chennai Super Kings it gave him goosebumps and the family atmosphere in the IPL team is something which he has never got anywhere else. “Every game I played for CSK gave me goosebumps, a really special feeling about it...we play so well as a team,” he was quoted as saying on the CSK website.

“We just try to play as hard as we can and win as many games as possible for CSK, enjoy each other’s success and that’s what makes Chennai such a special team,” he said about the three-time IPL winner. Tahir, who joined the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team in 2018, said the day he put on the CSK cap was one of the special moments of his life.

Also read: After Gayle, Andre Russell slams CPL side Jamaica Tallawahs

“The day I put on the Chennai Super Kings cap was one of the special moments of my life. I never knew I was going to be around special people and (be part) of a special squad,” he added. The 41-year old South African, winner of the purple cap (prize for highest wicket-taker in IPL) in 2019 season, said the family atmosphere in the team makes it special.

“It’s a family really, and I never really felt that in any other franchise anywhere. It’s very special, not just to me but close to my family’s heart as well. My son always sings the CSK song when he is at the ground and when I am playing for Chennai. He just loves it,” Tahir added.

Also read: Pujara reveals how Aussies lost the plot in 2017 series

The veteran leggie also fondly remembered the open-top bus parade in the run-up to the 2018 season, when the franchise returned after a two-year ban from IPL. “Unreal to see the support the fans gave us, it was amazing, something that I’d never witnessed before in my life. Grateful to everyone who supports CSK,” he said.

The 2020 IPL season, scheduled to begin on March 29, has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
In waiting, Sena hopes ‘message from Delhi’ reaches Maharashtra Raj Bhavan
In waiting, Sena hopes ‘message from Delhi’ reaches Maharashtra Raj Bhavan
Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
Rishi Kapoor funeral: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor attend
Rishi Kapoor funeral: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor attend
Chinese cities clogged with traffic but not many are complaining. Here’s why
Chinese cities clogged with traffic but not many are complaining. Here’s why
‘WHO a pipe organ for China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
‘WHO a pipe organ for China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRIP Rishi KapoorIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news