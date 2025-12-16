Expected homecomings in IPL Auction 2026: Players who might be bought back by their 2025 franchises

The IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi unveils a fascinating market dynamic - franchises deliberately releasing expensive players only to try and buy them back at reduced prices. With 369 players competing for just 77 slots and no Right to Match cards available, this strategic gamble could reshape squad economics across the league. Matheesha Pathirana and Venkatesh Iyer in IPL(PTI, IPL)

The auction landscape is dramatically skewed. Kolkata Knight Riders command a massive INR 64.30 crore purse with 13 slots to fill, while Chennai Super Kings hold INR 43.40 crore for nine vacancies. At the opposite end, the Mumbai Indians enter with a mere INR 2.75 crore, with a more or less complete squad and effectively sidelined from major bidding wars. This unequal distribution creates opportunities for calculated buyback strategies.

Matheesha Pathirana to CSK

This emerges as the most probable reunion. Released after being retained for iNR 13 crore, the Matheesha Pathirana endured a difficult IPL 2025, managing just 13 wickets at an economy of 10.14. However, his underlying numbers remain exceptional.

CSK desperately need death-bowling expertise at Chepauk. We can expect CSK chasing a buyback till INR 6-8 crore, saving approximately INR 5-7 crore while addressing a critical squad weakness.

Quinton de Kock to KKR

Quinton de Kock runs after playing a shot during the second T20I between India and South Africa(PTI)

This represents another high-probability scenario. Quinton de Kock was released after scoring only 152 runs in eight innings in 2025. But he still offers precisely what KKR need, an aggressive opening batter who doubles as keeper. His blazing 97 not out against the Rajasthan Royals demonstrated his class in the last season. He has also looked in good touch in the ongoing India vs South Africa series. When QDK goes under the hammer, KKR might try to get him back at a price range of around INR 5-7 crore.

Also Read: IPL Auction LIVE: BCCI set for a major announcement, one more surprise after late additions set the ball rolling

Venkatesh Iyer to KKR

This could turn out to be IPL 2026 mini-auction’s most intriguing subplot. After KKR’s catastrophic INR 23.75 cr investment yielded just 142 runs in seven innings, his release freed up massive funds.

However, Venkatesh Iyer has publicly expressed a desire to rejoin the franchise, and his all-round capabilities were criminally underutilised in IPL 2025. Recent SMAT performances showcase his untapped bowling potential. The complication: If KKR secure Cameron Green for INR 15-20 crore, Venkatesh becomes expendable. Expected re-acquisition if the price is around INR 6-8 crore.

Ravi Bishnoi and David Miller to LSG

They complete the buyback possibilities. Ravi Bishnoi’s scarcity value as a quality Indian leg-spinner could tempt LSG despite declining returns, while David Miller’s proven death overs finishing makes him attractive to CSK after one forgettable LSG season.

The strategic release buyback phenomenon could collectively save franchise INR 30-40 crore compared to retention costs, transforming auction economics into a high-stakes game of calculated risk and market timing.