'Fans want MS Dhoni to entertain but Rohit Sharma should…': Ex-cricketers divided on MI vs CSK IPL 2023 match

There is a different excitement when Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match. They are the two most followed teams with the most titles led by two stalwarts of Indian cricket - Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. Rohit and Dhoni, however, are at different stages of their careers. Rohit is the captain of the Indian team with hopes pinned to end India's ICC trophy drought this year. Dhoni, on the other hand, retired three years ago and now only plays in the IPL. File photo of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma

The performance of Rohit and Dhoni, however, have narrated a different story in this IPL. Dhoni has been rolling clock the back as a finisher, clobbering the ball for sixes but Rohit, on the other hand, has looked far from his best. Although MI has played once in IPL 2023 and one should not judge a player of Rohit's caliber by just one failure but the MI stalwart has been short of runs for a long time in the cash rich league.

Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan, who has played a lot of cricket against both CSK and MI, said the Rohit-led side will have the advantage of playing at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"Fans in Mumbai will always want MS Dhoni to entertain them with his performance but wish Mumbai Indians to win the match. But you see it is difficult to beat MI at home. There have been 10 matches between CSK and MI at Wankhede Stadium so far and MI have won seven times. If you believe in the figures, then Mumbai Indians are definitely going to pocket those two vital points," Yusuf Pathan told Star Sports.

Meanwhile former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif cautioned Mumbai Indians and said CSK can be dangerous on any venue.

"MI always look strong at home but CSK are difficult to beat on any ground. In such a situation, MI will have to work hard at Wankhede to get their first two points of this season," he said.

Former India chairman of selectors Krishnamachari Srikkanth had a word of advice for Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. "Both these teams will be banking on their bowlers to come out victorious and the team which does well with the bat will win. So, my suggestion to Rohit Sharma should let go of any pressure he has taken on himself. He should look to play his natural game and express himself out there in the middle."

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan cited the example of GT, LSG, RCB and CSK - who won their first home games in IPL 2023 - and backed Rohit Sharma and his Blue Brigade to come on top.

"It is difficult to pick one winner between MI and CSK but since MI is playing at home this time, they have better chances of winning this game."

Tom Moody said, "In the 15 years of IPL, both CSK and MI share nine trophies between them. So, there's a lot of pride in what these two extraordinary teams do and how they operate. These two teams have been doing well and the rivalry is good. It's also going to be a big moment for MI captain Rohit Sharma as he's playing at home and he might just come out all guns blazing tomorrow."

