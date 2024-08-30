Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis – Mysuru Warriors vs Hubli Tigers Maharaja Trophy 2024
Mysuru Warriors will clash with Hubli Tigers in the second semi-final of the Maharaja T20 Trophy in Bengaluru on Saturday. Both teams finished with 12 points each but the Warriors have a superior net run-rate and thus finished second on the points table. Mysuru Warriors will definitely have the edge in the semi-final having thrashed the Tigers by big margins in both their encounters this season. The momentum is also with the Warriors who have won their two previous encounters. The Tigers, on the other hand, have faced defeat in their last couple of matches.
NOTE: All stats updated till Match 30 of Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024
LAST 5 MATCHES
HUBLI TIGERS: T L W L L
MYSURU WARRIORS: W L L W W
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR HUBLI TIGERS AND MYSURU WARRIORS
HUBLI TIGERS likely XI
Batters: Mohammad Taha, Manish Pandey, Kruthik Krishna
Allrounders: Aneeshwar Gautam, Karthikeya-KP, Manvanth Kumar L, Rishi Bopanna, Madhav Bajaj
Wicketkeeper: KL Shrijith
Bowlers: KC Cariappa, Nishchith Pai
MYSURU WARRIORS likely XI
Batters: Karun Nair, S U Karthik
Allrounders: CA Karthik, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manoj Bhandage, Smayan Srivastava
Wicketkeeper: Harshil Dharmani, Sumit Kumar, Srinivas Shararth
Bowlers: Jagadeesha Suchith, Dhanush Gowda
Statistical Performance (Hubli Tigers)
1. MANVANTH KUMAR
Manvanth Kumar is the highest wicket-taker of the competition with 15 dismissals at a strike rate of 12.3.
MANVANTH KUMAR IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024
INNINGS - 9
WICKETS - 15
STRIKE RATE – 12.3
ECONOMY RATE - 9.81
AVERAGE - 20.06
2. KL SHRIJITH
KL Shrijith is the highest scorer for the Tigers this season with an aggregate of 329 runs in 9 innings at a strike rate of 141.8. He hammered a magnificent 100 off just 51 deliveries against the Mystics.
KL SHRIJITH IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024
INNINGS - 9
RUNS - 329
AVERAGE – 47
STRIKE RATE – 141.8
50/100 – 2/1
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Hubli Tigers)
1. MOHAMMAD TAHA
Mohammad Taha is a dashing batter who has scored 186 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 197.9 this season. He can change the course of the match in the space of a few deliveries.
2. MANISH PANDEY
Manish Pandey is a veteran T20 star who has scored 207 runs in 10 matches this season at an average of 29.57 and strike rate of 119.65.
Statistical Performance (Mysuru Warriors)
1. KARUN NAIR
Skipper, Karun Nair has been in scintillating form this season for the Warriors and blasted 490 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 187.7. He is the second-highest run-getter of the tournament. Nair has smashed two magnificent fifties against the Tigers this season!
KARUN NAIR IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024
INNINGS - 10
RUNS - 490
AVERAGE – 61.25
STRIKE RATE – 187.73
50s/100s – 4/1
2. C A KARTHIK
Medium-pacer, C A Karthik is the leading wicket-taker for the Warriors this season with 14 dismissals in 9 innings at a strike rate of 12.
C A KARTHIK IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024
INNINGS - 9
WICKETS - 14
STRIKE RATE – 12
ECONOMY RATE – 9.21
AVERAGE – 18.42
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Mysuru Warriors)
1. MANOJ BHANDAGE
Manoj Bhandage has blasted 222 runs at a strike rate of 196.5 while also picking 8 wickets at an economy of 8.7 this season.
2. JAGADEESHA SUCHITH
Slow left-arm orthodox, Jagadeesha Suchith was the Player of the Match against the Tigers earlier this season when he returned with 4 wickets. He has bagged a total of 11 wickets in the competition at a strike rate of 15.9 and economy of just 7.37. He has also produced a few cameos with the bat and has a strike rate of 169.2 in the tournament.
Team Head to Head
The Tigers and the Warriors have played each other 8 times in the Maharaja T20 League with the Warriors dominating the rivalry 6-2!
Venue and Pitch
M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host all the matches of the 2024 season of Maharaja T20 Trophy. The average first innings score in the league matches at this venue is 168 and in the second innings it is 150. The highest score in Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 is 228 and the lowest score is 51. Interestingly, in all the league matches this season, teams winning the toss have opted to field first. The team chasing has won 17 matches while the team batting first has won 10 encounters in the tournament.
MATCH PREDICTION
Mysuru Warriors start favourites and have a 70% chance of winning the match. They have dominated the rivalry and also have a stronger batting line-up.
Fantasy XI:
Wicketkeepers: KL Shrijith
Batters: Karun Nair (C), Mohammad Taha, Manish Pandey
Allrounders: CA Karthik, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manoj Bhandage, Aneeshwar Gautam, Manvanth Kumar (VC)
Bowlers: KC Cariappa, Jagadeesha Suchith
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – S U Karthik
BOWLER – Nishchith Pai
ALL-ROUNDER – Smayan Srivastava