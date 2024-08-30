Mysuru Warriors will clash with Hubli Tigers in the second semi-final of the Maharaja T20 Trophy in Bengaluru on Saturday. Both teams finished with 12 points each but the Warriors have a superior net run-rate and thus finished second on the points table. Mysuru Warriors will definitely have the edge in the semi-final having thrashed the Tigers by big margins in both their encounters this season. The momentum is also with the Warriors who have won their two previous encounters. The Tigers, on the other hand, have faced defeat in their last couple of matches. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis – Mysuru Warriors vs Hubli Tigers Maharaja Trophy 2024(Maharaja Trophy)

NOTE: All stats updated till Match 30 of Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024

LAST 5 MATCHES

HUBLI TIGERS: T L W L L

MYSURU WARRIORS: W L L W W

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR HUBLI TIGERS AND MYSURU WARRIORS

HUBLI TIGERS likely XI

Batters: Mohammad Taha, Manish Pandey, Kruthik Krishna

Allrounders: Aneeshwar Gautam, Karthikeya-KP, Manvanth Kumar L, Rishi Bopanna, Madhav Bajaj

Wicketkeeper: KL Shrijith

Bowlers: KC Cariappa, Nishchith Pai

MYSURU WARRIORS likely XI

Batters: Karun Nair, S U Karthik

Allrounders: CA Karthik, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manoj Bhandage, Smayan Srivastava

Wicketkeeper: Harshil Dharmani, Sumit Kumar, Srinivas Shararth

Bowlers: Jagadeesha Suchith, Dhanush Gowda

Statistical Performance (Hubli Tigers)

1. MANVANTH KUMAR

Manvanth Kumar is the highest wicket-taker of the competition with 15 dismissals at a strike rate of 12.3.

MANVANTH KUMAR IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024

INNINGS - 9

WICKETS - 15

STRIKE RATE – 12.3

ECONOMY RATE - 9.81

AVERAGE - 20.06

2. KL SHRIJITH

KL Shrijith is the highest scorer for the Tigers this season with an aggregate of 329 runs in 9 innings at a strike rate of 141.8. He hammered a magnificent 100 off just 51 deliveries against the Mystics.

KL SHRIJITH IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024

INNINGS - 9

RUNS - 329

AVERAGE – 47

STRIKE RATE – 141.8

50/100 – 2/1

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Hubli Tigers)

1. MOHAMMAD TAHA

Mohammad Taha is a dashing batter who has scored 186 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 197.9 this season. He can change the course of the match in the space of a few deliveries.

2. MANISH PANDEY

Manish Pandey is a veteran T20 star who has scored 207 runs in 10 matches this season at an average of 29.57 and strike rate of 119.65.

Statistical Performance (Mysuru Warriors)

1. KARUN NAIR

Skipper, Karun Nair has been in scintillating form this season for the Warriors and blasted 490 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 187.7. He is the second-highest run-getter of the tournament. Nair has smashed two magnificent fifties against the Tigers this season!

KARUN NAIR IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024

INNINGS - 10

RUNS - 490

AVERAGE – 61.25

STRIKE RATE – 187.73

50s/100s – 4/1

2. C A KARTHIK

Medium-pacer, C A Karthik is the leading wicket-taker for the Warriors this season with 14 dismissals in 9 innings at a strike rate of 12.

C A KARTHIK IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024

INNINGS - 9

WICKETS - 14

STRIKE RATE – 12

ECONOMY RATE – 9.21

AVERAGE – 18.42

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Mysuru Warriors)

1. MANOJ BHANDAGE

Manoj Bhandage has blasted 222 runs at a strike rate of 196.5 while also picking 8 wickets at an economy of 8.7 this season.

2. JAGADEESHA SUCHITH

Slow left-arm orthodox, Jagadeesha Suchith was the Player of the Match against the Tigers earlier this season when he returned with 4 wickets. He has bagged a total of 11 wickets in the competition at a strike rate of 15.9 and economy of just 7.37. He has also produced a few cameos with the bat and has a strike rate of 169.2 in the tournament.

Team Head to Head

The Tigers and the Warriors have played each other 8 times in the Maharaja T20 League with the Warriors dominating the rivalry 6-2!

Venue and Pitch

M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host all the matches of the 2024 season of Maharaja T20 Trophy. The average first innings score in the league matches at this venue is 168 and in the second innings it is 150. The highest score in Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 is 228 and the lowest score is 51. Interestingly, in all the league matches this season, teams winning the toss have opted to field first. The team chasing has won 17 matches while the team batting first has won 10 encounters in the tournament.

MATCH PREDICTION

Mysuru Warriors start favourites and have a 70% chance of winning the match. They have dominated the rivalry and also have a stronger batting line-up.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeepers: KL Shrijith

Batters: Karun Nair (C), Mohammad Taha, Manish Pandey

Allrounders: CA Karthik, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manoj Bhandage, Aneeshwar Gautam, Manvanth Kumar (VC)

Bowlers: KC Cariappa, Jagadeesha Suchith

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – S U Karthik

BOWLER – Nishchith Pai

ALL-ROUNDER – Smayan Srivastava