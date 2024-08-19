MAX60 2024, CARIBBEAN TIGERS vs BOCA RATON TRAILBLAZERS : Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis The MAX60 tournament continues with Caribbean Tigers facing off against the Boca Raton Trailblazers in the Cayman Islands T10 tournament. The two teams have won their opening encounters on day 1, and will look to maintain that momentum. It has been a high-scoring tournament so far, and promises to continue at that rate. Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis CARIBBEAN TIGERS vs BOCA RATON TRAILBLAZERS MAX60 2024(Caribbean Tigers Instagram)

LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS

CARIBBEAN TIGERS: W W

BOCA RATON TRAILBLAZERS: W

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

CARIBBEAN TIGERS likely XI

Batters: Cameron Hemp, Nick Hobson, Kobe Herft

Allrounders: Ashley Nurse, Joshua Brown

Wicketkeeper: George Munsey

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Bradley Currie, Suranga Lakmal, Romeo Dunka, Paddy Dooley

BOCA RATON TRAILBLAZERS likely XI

Batters: David Warner, Colin de Grandhomme, Jonty Jenner

Allrounders: Beau Webster, Mathew Calder, Steven McGiffin

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Cross

Bowlers: Jack Wood, Jack Jarvis, Peter Hatzoglou, Romario Edwards

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (CARIBBEAN TIGERS)

1. NICK HOBSON

Nick Hobson was on fire as he scored 40*(12) in Tigers’ match against Jaguars, including 37 off the last over to propel their total over 150.

NICK HOBSON IN T20s:

INNINGS - 20

RUNS - 328

AVERAGE – 23.42

STRIKE RATE – 127.62

50s/100s – 0/0

2. BRADLEY CURRIE

Scotland’s Bradley Currie is top wicket taker so far with 4 wickets in 2 matches. He has also shown himself to be capable of bowling economically in a run-scoring tournament. He is the hot pick.

BRADLEY CURRIE IN T20s:

INNINGS: 21

WICKETS: 29

STRIKE RATE: 14.20

ECONOMY RATE: 5.97

AVERAGE: 14.20

Players who can make a difference (CARIBBEAN TIGERS)

1. Andrew Tye

Andrew Tye is one of the most experienced players in the tournament, and has already shown his value with a 3-fer in their first match.

2. Joshua Brown

Joshua Brown scored a half-century opening the batting for Tigers in their second match, and will be able to make most of the powerplay overs once again.

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (BOCA RATON TRAILBLAZERS)

1. DAVID WARNER

David Warner had a quiet start to the tournament but is the biggest name in this match, and will be looking to get amongst the runs as soon as possible.

DAVID WARNER IN T20s

INNINGS - 384

RUNS - 12411

AVERAGE - 36.61

STRIKE RATE - 140.07

50/100 - 104/8

2. PETER HATZOGLOU

Peter Hatzoglou bowled 2 overs for 1 wicket and just 11 runs, which is excellent returns for a spinner in a T10 format.

PETER HATZOGLOU IN T20s

INNINGS - 61

WICKETS - 62

STRIKE RATE – 20.7

ECONOMY RATE – 7.99

AVERAGE – 27.62

Players who can make a difference (BOCA RATON TRAILBLAZERS)

1. Beau Webster

Beau Webster was the standout player in Boca Raton’s first match, scoring a blazing 82 off 36 and also taking two wickets.

2. Colin de Grandhomme

Kiwi Colin de Grandhomme is a destructive lower order batter, and is capable of chipping in with significant wickets as well when required.

TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES CARIBBEAN TIGERS WON BOCA RATON TRAILBLAZERS WON NO RESULT N/A

VENUE AND PITCH

All matches in the tournament are being played at Jimmy Powell Oval. In 3 matches so far, the average first innings score in 10 overs has been 124. It has been a bat-first track, with scoreboard pressure leading to 3 out of 3 wins batting first. Both these teams have a template for how to win.

MATCH PREDICTION

While Caribbean Tigers have won 2 out of 2 and are looking in strong form, but Boca Raton Trailblazers will be optimistic with a stronger bowling attack to take on their opponents. It should be a close match, with an advantage to the team batting first.

FANTASY XI

Batters: David Warner (vc), Cameron Hemp, Nick Hobson, Jonty Jenner

Wicketkeepers: George Munsey

All-rounders: Joshua Brown, Beau Webster (c), Steven McGiffin

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Bradley Currie, Peter Hatzoglou

Backup players:

Batter: Colin de Grandhomme

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Cross

All-rounder: Ashley Nurse

Bowler: Jack Jarvis