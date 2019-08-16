Fast bowler Tim Southee equals Sachin Tendulkar’s record of sixes in Test cricket

cricket

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:12 IST

What do you associate Tim Southee the cricketer with? Swing, line and length, wicket-taking ability… athleticism, what else? How about six-hitting prowess? Before you start rolling your eyes and smirk at the last suggestion, here’s a quick fact – Tim Southee has the same number of sixes in Test cricket as legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Yes, you read that right. The New Zealand fast bowler equalled Tendulkar’s tally of sixes in Test cricket on Day 1 of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at Galle.

Southee, who scored 14 off 19 balls after coming out to bat at No. 10 achieved the feat by hitting off-spinner Dhanajaya de Silva for a huge six during New Zealand’s first innings.

Both Tendulkar and Southee now have 69 sixes to their names in Test cricket. Tendulkar had 69 sixes in 329 innings while Southee got there in just 89 innings. The New Zealand fast bowler is just one big hit from going past Tendulkar in the six-hitters’ list and equal former Pakistan batsman Younus Khan, who has 70 sixes in 213 innings. Southee and Tendulkar are currently tied at the 17th spot.

The record for most sixes in Test cricket belongs to former New Zealand captain and recently appointed KKR coach Brendon McCullum. He has 107 sixes in 176 innings.

The only other cricketer to have completed a century of sixes in Test cricket apart from McCullum, is former Australia wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist, who has 100 sixes to his name in 137 innings.

Gilchrist is followed by Chris Gayle (98), Jacques Kallis (97) and Virender Sehwag (91).

As far as the ongoing first Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand is concerned. The Kiwis were bowled out for 249 in their first innings. Off-spinner Akela Dhanajay bagged a five-for.

In reply, Sri Lanka took a slender lead of 18 runs courtesy a very good lower order partnership between Niroshan Dikwella(61) Suranga Lakmal(40).

