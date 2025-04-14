Female fan beats up spectator as massive brawl breaks out during DC vs MI IPL 2025 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium

MI ended their losing streak on Sunday, as DC fell victim to a bizarre 19th over collapse at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. It was an entertaining IPL 2025 fixture, as Tilak Varma’s 33-ball 59 saw MI post 205/5 in 20 overs. Chasing 206 runs, DC were cruising at one point, with Karun Nair (89) attacking MI bowlers with ease. But after Nair’s dismissal in the 12th over, it all came crashing down for DC as they failed to get any momentum. Then eventually Jasprit Bumrah’s magic in the 19th over saw three consecutive run outs in the final three balls as DC collapsed for 193. The match also had its fair share of drama in the stands as the massive brawl broke out between fans. A brawl broke out during DC vs MI IPL match in New Delhi.(Twitter)

Visuals of the incident have gone viral on social media, and in the video, a female fan can be seen thrashing another person. The reason behind what triggered the brawl hasn’t been confirmed and is not known.

Here is the full video of the brawl during DC vs MI IPL 2025 match-

Nair was purchased for ₹50 lakhs during the mega auction, after a stunning domestic season, where he was the leading run-scorer in the 2024 Vijay Hazare Trophy with 779 runs, consisting of five tons at a strike rate of 124. He was also dominant at the Ranji Trophy, registering 863 runs for winners Vidarbha at an average of 53.94, and at the Syed Mushtaq Ali, he slammed 255 runs in six innings at a 177.08 strike rate. Meanwhile, in the inaugural Maharaja Trophy, he managed 560 runs at a strike rate of 181.82, topping the run chart.

Speaking after the match, Nair said, “I felt confident. I felt like, you know, I'm well prepared to play in the IPL if given the opportunity. So it was all about me preparing the way that I've been all through the season and waiting for my chance. So I was doing my bit to prepare and be ready for the game. It's always a tough call for the team to pick 11 or 12 players, and I've always respected that. For me, it was about preparing and keeping the same process that I followed, which has worked for me, and just being ready to go out there and perform for the team.”