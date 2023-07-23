'Find difference between these two...': Wasim Jaffer's savage 'internet explorer' remark sums up 2nd IND vs WI Test

The series against India has been a struggle for West Indies’ bowlers and batters alike, as they were troubled in every innings in both Test matches so far. At stumps on day 3 of the second Test, the hosts trailed by 209 runs with only 5 wickets in the bag. While they will likely avoid the follow-on, India have their noses ahead in Trinidad as well. India's Virat Kohli celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite(AP)

However, the West Indian application is not all there is to blame for the poor quality of cricket on show, according to experts. The pitch and playing conditions have come under criticism for being too placid and not offering enough help to bowlers of either team.

Wasim Jaffer was the latest to criticize the slowness and tepidness of the pitch, using his signature style of quick wit and banter on Twitter to make his thoughts about the pitch known.

The former Indian opener shared a famous meme and compared the Queen’s Park Oval pitch to Internet Explorer, a web browser notorious for its slow loading speeds and subpar performance.

Jaffer shared the image, and captioned the tweet with an emoji as well as the hashtag ‘slow’.

Both sets of bowlers have had to toil hard without much reward, but batting has been equally difficult with minimal pace to work with from the pitch.

The West Indian innings is inching along at a run-rate of 2.12. While scoring has been difficult, bowling has been tiresome as well, with the Indian bowlers already having toiled for 108 overs. India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey also questioned the nature of the pitch prepared.

The match is currently tilted in India's favour but draw is a high possibility, with well over half the game left to be played. Hence, India might cut their losses, having already taken the series lead, and allow young batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan to express themselves when put in to bat in the third innings.

