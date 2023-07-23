Home / Cricket / 'Find difference between these two...': Wasim Jaffer's savage 'internet explorer' remark sums up 2nd IND vs WI Test

'Find difference between these two...': Wasim Jaffer's savage 'internet explorer' remark sums up 2nd IND vs WI Test

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 23, 2023 06:12 PM IST

The former India opener made a savage remark on the ongoing India vs West Indies 2nd Test.

The series against India has been a struggle for West Indies’ bowlers and batters alike, as they were troubled in every innings in both Test matches so far. At stumps on day 3 of the second Test, the hosts trailed by 209 runs with only 5 wickets in the bag. While they will likely avoid the follow-on, India have their noses ahead in Trinidad as well.

India's Virat Kohli celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite(AP)
India's Virat Kohli celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite(AP)

However, the West Indian application is not all there is to blame for the poor quality of cricket on show, according to experts. The pitch and playing conditions have come under criticism for being too placid and not offering enough help to bowlers of either team.

Also read: 'Dhoni always insists to know...': India A star reveals legend's advice ahead of Emerging Asia Cup final vs Pakistan A

Wasim Jaffer was the latest to criticize the slowness and tepidness of the pitch, using his signature style of quick wit and banter on Twitter to make his thoughts about the pitch known.

The former Indian opener shared a famous meme and compared the Queen’s Park Oval pitch to Internet Explorer, a web browser notorious for its slow loading speeds and subpar performance.

Jaffer shared the image, and captioned the tweet with an emoji as well as the hashtag ‘slow’.

Both sets of bowlers have had to toil hard without much reward, but batting has been equally difficult with minimal pace to work with from the pitch.

The West Indian innings is inching along at a run-rate of 2.12. While scoring has been difficult, bowling has been tiresome as well, with the Indian bowlers already having toiled for 108 overs. India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey also questioned the nature of the pitch prepared.

The match is currently tilted in India's favour but draw is a high possibility, with well over half the game left to be played. Hence, India might cut their losses, having already taken the series lead, and allow young batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan to express themselves when put in to bat in the third innings.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with World Cup 2023 and World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out