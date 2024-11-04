Five players to trigger bidding frenzy at IPL 2025 mega auction

With the IPL 2025 mega auction approaching, fans are eagerly anticipating the moves franchises will make with several high-profile players on the table. Among these are Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh and Ishan Kishan, each with impressive records and skills best-suited for the T20 format. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are going to generate lot of interest among the franchises during the IPL 2025 mega auction.(PTI Photo)

Some of the retentions ahead of the mega auction were on the expected lines, but these five players would definitely trigger a bidding frenzy on the auction day.

Rishabh Pant

After eight years at Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant’s release marks a strategic shift. Known for his aggressive batting and leadership, he will be a major target for teams and could set off a bidding frenzy. In the IPL, Pant has an impressive record of having scored 3284 runs at a strike-rate of 148.93.

Shreyas Iyer

Released by Kolkata Knight Riders, Shreyas Iyer’s performance and recent championship win with KKR have raised his stock considerably. His 2024 IPL win showcased his leadership ability, making him a prime candidate for captaincy elsewhere. Shreyas has built an impressive IPL resume with 3127 runs across multiple seasons. With his record as one of the most consistent middle-order batter, Shreyas brings proven leadership and reliability that teams may see as invaluable.

KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giant's recent decision not to retain KL Rahul has surprised many, given his impressive consistency. Rahul, a consistent top-order batter has scored over 4000 runs in the IPL, consistently averaging above 40 with a strong strike rate, making him a prime candidate for teams in need of a solid opener and experienced leader.

Arshdeep Singh

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, formerly with Punjab Kings, has made a mark as a dependable bowler, especially known for his precision in death overs. His record of taking crucial wickets under pressure has made him a valuable asset for any team aiming to strengthen its bowling attack. Arshdeep is expected to attract bids from teams needing a bowling revamp​.

Ishan Kishan

Mumbai Indians have released Ishan Kishan ahead of the auction. The wicketkeeper-batsman is a powerful hitter in the top order. His ability to adapt and deliver in crucial moments makes him an asset for any team looking to add firepower to their lineup​. Ishan Kishan, with over 2000 IPL runs, is known for his explosive batting as an opener and has the ability to take any bowling attack to the cleaners.