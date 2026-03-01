Andrew Flintoff, Jonny Bairstow and England Lions stuck in Dubai amid Iran's drones and missiles attack

Former England allrounder Andrew Flintoff and the England Lions are stuck in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following Iran's retaliatory missiles and drones strikes all across the Middle East on Saturday. Andrew Flintoff and 24 other members of the England Lions contingent are affected by the ongoing situation in the Middle East. (AP)

England Lions, second only to the English national team hierarchy-wise, were due to play Pakistan Shaheens in Dubai on Saturday but the resumption of the war has now led to the cancellation of the match. Both the teams had played once before. There are 25 members in the England Lions contingent, players and coaches included.

UAE's airspace is closed at present, which means the players and the coaches cannot fly out. Their family members and friends must be worried. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), in what should be a big relief to them, have stated that they are in touch with the Emirati authorities, and are prioritizing their players' safety at present.

A spokesperson for the England and Wales Cricket Board said: "The safety and security of our teams and staff is our top priority. We are in contact with security experts and the government in relation to current events in the Middle East, and are following official advice.

"We will continue to monitor and assess the situation and official advice in relation to the future of these trips," the source was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Appeal from Jonny Bairstow! England international Jonny Bairstow is also in the UAE. He is with the Lions in a coaching role. On X, he has written: "@emirates we haven’t had any communication post flight getting cancelled. Tried the lines of communication but nothing. Could someone please be in contact."

CNN meanwhile has confirmed that some of the UAE's major landmarks have been hit by Iran. The Dubai Airport, the Fairmont Hotel in the ritzy Palm Jumeirah district, and Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport are some of the popular places where the Iranian missiles and drones have hit with precision.

The English women team was also scheduled to reach Dubai for a training camp next week but in light of these horrific events, they have been asked not to travel.