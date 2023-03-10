'For MSD, this year in particular...': CSK great's passionate prediction for MS Dhoni's IPL farewell at Chepauk

MS Dhoni could be playing his last season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2023, with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) indicating that he would like to step away from the sport after saying goodbye to the fans at the Chepauk Stadium. The 2023 season will mark the first time since 2019 that CSK play at their home stadium.

It means that this season could be a rather special one for CSK, regardless of how far they go in the tournament. Dhoni has been CSK's captain since the very first IPL season. He is the only player left from that first group of captains in the inaugural season and Dhoni has been integral to CSK being one of the most dominant sides in the history of the league.

Matthew Hayden, who played for CSK in the first three seasons of the IPL, has said that he expects this to be a special season for CSK. “See CSK, they notoriously find a way to do things unique and special. Take their hiatus out of their IPL, it was unfortunate the two years they weren’t playing, and they came back the year after that to win the IPL, it was most unexpected. And they have a way!" said Hayden on Star Sports.

“MS Dhoni has a way of revitalising, revamping, making it just a completely different look and feel to the side, even though it’s had this great tag of having complete trust in few players and having retained most of their players.”

CSK had not played at the Chepauk Stadium in the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While the 2020 season was played entirely in the UAE and part of the 2021 season in the country, the 2022 edition was largely played in Mumbai and Pune. Dhoni, who turns 42 in July this year, had retired from international cricket in August 2019.

“So for MS Dhoni, I think this year in particular, it’s going to be a year celebrated like no other. It’s the finish I believe of the legacy of MS Dhoni and he will want to go out in style with his fans, who’d want him to go out in style as well," said Hayden.