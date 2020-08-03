Former India pacer explains reasons for success for Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli duo

cricket

India captain Virat Kohli shares a great relation with head coach Ravi Shastri. Kohli and Shastri are often seen praising each other at press conferences. After the World Cup last year, in which India had lost to New Zealand in the semifinal, Shastri’s term as the coach was coming to an end, and India were looking at applications from the prospects. Kohli, himself, had come out and backed Shastri’s return to the position at a press conference, and a few weeks later, Shastri was given another term.

Under coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team went on to achieve some huge successes over the years, the pinnacle of which was the Test series win in Australia in 2018/19. India’s pace bowling attack under the current regime is also regarded as one of the best all over the world at the moment, which has rarely been the case in the past.

Speaking in the latest episode of Star Sports’ Cricket Connected chat show, former India pacer Ashish Nehra explains why Shastri and Kohli have found success together. “Ravi Shastri gives Virat Kohli his space, that he needs. Virat Kohli knows the type of person Ravi Shastri is and what can be extracted from him,” Nehra said.

“Ravi Shastri is a great motivator, that is Ravi bhai’s strength. He gives you a lot of confidence. If you are stuck in quicksand till your neck, he will ask you to push with your hands twice and you would come out. Virat Kohli also likes leading from the front. Both have similar personalities. So, it is very good between the two of them,” he added.

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling coach further added that Kohli and Shastri might not agree with each other on all things, but they always listen to each other and arrive at the decision together.

“It is not that all the time they agree on things but few things you need to let it go. It’s not like that the captain is the last decision-maker or coach is the last decision-maker. For me, it has to be a 50-50 partnership,” Nehra said.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli-led RCB will look to win their maiden Indian Premier League trophy when the 13th edition of IPL kicks off from September 18th in the UAE.