Former Kings XI Punjab cricketer to debut for USA national team

cricket

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 16:31 IST

Former South Africa fast bowler Rusty Theron was included in the United States of America cricket team squad for their ODI series against Papua New Guinea and Namibia in Florida. Theron previously played four ODIs and nine T20Is for South Africa between 2010 and 2012. When it came to franchised leagues around the world, he represented Rajasthan Royals, Deccan Chargers and Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League and the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League.

READ: Time up for KL Rahul? Chief selector MSK Prasad hints at new Test opener

“Team USA is excited about the hosting of official ODI matches in the United States for the first time ever,” said USA Cricket chief executive officer Iain Higgins.

“One-day cricket is an important format of the sport and one in which Team USA has made great progress over the past few years.We are thrilled to be part of this series of highly competitive matches and the players are eagerly anticipating building on that recent progress and testing themselves in ODI competition with Namibia and PNG.’

READ: SL players pulled out of Pakistan tour due to India’s threat: Minister

The 34-year-old also played for the Kuwait Crusaders in the Arabian Cricket Carnival T20 in 2017 and Ireland’s Northern Knights a year prior. Before Theron, Roelof van der Merwe played for Netherlands after representing South Africa while Kepler Wessels played for Australia before debuting for South Africa.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 16:20 IST