‘KL Rahul going through tough time’ - Chief selector MSK Prasad hints at new Test opener

Sep 10, 2019

Indian chief selector MSK Prasad has admitted that there is a concern with the form of KL Rahul as the opener in Tests and that, Rohit Sharma is one of the options which will be taken into account in the upcoming home series. After their successful campaign in West Indies, India are all set to play South Africa at home in a three-match T20I series, which will be followed by three Tests. The Test squad is yet to be announced, but the form of Rahul is a worry for the management.

“As selection committee we haven’t met after the conclusion of the West Indies tour. We will definitely take this (Rohit as opener) point into consideration when we all meet and discuss about it,” MSK Prasad told India Today.

Hailing Rahul as a great talent, Prasad believed that the right-hander needed to spend more time at the crease in order to regain his form and touch.

“KL (Rahul) is definitely a great talent. Of course, he is going through a bit tough time in Test cricket. We are definitely concerned about his form. He needs to spend more time on the wicket and regain his touch and form,” he further added.

Earlier, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly too advocated for Rohit Sharma to be tried as the opener in Test cricket since Rahul was struggling to hit his stride.

“I had suggested earlier about trying Rohit Sharma as an opener in Test cricket and I still believe that he needs to be given an opportunity because he is too good a player to be left out in the cold,” Sourav Ganguly wrote in his column for The Times of India.

Ganguly also believed that the form and consistency of Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane does not give the management any window to make changes to the middle order, which only leaves the opener’s slot.

“After a fantastic World Cup, I believe he will be itching to grab the opportunity to open in Tests. With Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari settling in nicely, there is not much left to play around in the middle order,” he further added.

