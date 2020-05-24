Pakistan cricketer Taufeeq Umar tests positive for Covid-19

cricket

Updated: May 24, 2020 16:19 IST

Taufeeq Umar, the Pakistan opener of the mid-2000s, has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the second cricketer from the country to have contracted the virus. After deciding to get himself checked after complaining of symptoms associated with the Coronavirus, the results came out positive and Umar has since kept himself isolated.

Umar is the second cricketer from Pakistan, after former First-Class cricketer Zafar Sarfaraz to have tested positive for Covid-19. Sarfaraz unfortunately could not recover from the virus and died last month.

“I got myself tested last night after feeling a little sick last night, and the result came positive. My symptoms are not at all severe. I have isolated myself at home. I appeal to everyone to pray for my swift recovery,” Umar told Geo News.

Umar, who represented Pakistan in 44 Tests and 22 ODIs, last played for the country in November 2014 – against New Zealand in a Test match in Dubai. He made his Test debut with a century against Bangladesh, becoming the eighth Pakistan batsman to do so. In October 2011, Umar peeled off his maiden Test double-century against Sri Lanka, which made him the seventh batsman from Pakistan to score a Test double.

After a semi-impressive first run between 2001 and 2006, Umar was recalled into the side after nearly four years for a Test series against South Africa in 2010 and scored 137 runs from two matches. In the subsequent series, Umar managed 136 runs in two Tests against New Zealand and 165 runs against West Indies, also a two-Test affair. Against Sri Lanka, Umar scored 324 runs in a three Test series including a century, which Pakistan won 1-0.

However, following a string of low scores, he was dropped from the squad after Pakistan’s three Test series in Sri Lanka in June of 2012. He has since played just one more Test.