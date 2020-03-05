‘Front runner’ Ajit Agarkar still in-line to be selector in next term - Report

cricket

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 10:13 IST

Former India left-arm spinner, Sunil Joshi was chosen chief cricket selector and he will succeed ex-India stumper MSK Prasad for the post on Wednesday with Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) having stressed on the ability to communicate well with the India team management in its selections.

However, this led to a number of raised eyebrows as the BCCI went ahead with its zonal policy while shortlisting candidates for the two posts in the senior selection committee. As per a report in Times of India, likes of Ajit Agarkar, Nayan Mongia and Maninder Singh, who missed out on the job will not have to reapply when the terms of Jatin Paranjpe, Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh ends in September.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed to TOI that the application of Agarkar will be considered when the next round of interviews will be held. The former India and Mumbai pacer was considered to be a top contender to become the chief selector, but then, BCCI went back to the zonal system and this put Sunil Joshi in pole position. Also, since Jatin Paranjape already represents Mumbai, Agarkar missed out. The next bunch of selectors will assume office after the T20 World Cup in November.

“When the new selectors are brought in, the experience in international cricket will be re-evaluated and the chairman of the selectors could be appointed accordingly,” a source was as quoted by Times of India.

“It was earlier decided that the best candidates should be interviewed. Even the new constitution says so. But later, a section of the BCCI contested that it would result in ignoring a zone altogether,” a senior BCCI official told TOI. “You can’t jump to a conclusion that the players from the Central Zone can’t be good selectors. It would have set a bad precedent,” the official added.