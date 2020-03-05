e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / ‘Front runner’ Ajit Agarkar still in-line to be selector in next term - Report

‘Front runner’ Ajit Agarkar still in-line to be selector in next term - Report

The former India and Mumbai pacer was considered to be a top contender to become the chief selector, but then, BCCI went back to the zonal system and this put Sunil Joshi in pole position.

cricket Updated: Mar 05, 2020 10:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Ajit Agarkar
File image of Ajit Agarkar(Aalok Soni/HT Photo)
         

Former India left-arm spinner, Sunil Joshi was chosen chief cricket selector and he will succeed ex-India stumper MSK Prasad for the post on Wednesday with Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) having stressed on the ability to communicate well with the India team management in its selections.

However, this led to a number of raised eyebrows as the BCCI went ahead with its zonal policy while shortlisting candidates for the two posts in the senior selection committee. As per a report in Times of India, likes of Ajit Agarkar, Nayan Mongia and Maninder Singh, who missed out on the job will not have to reapply when the terms of Jatin Paranjpe, Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh ends in September.

ALSO READ: Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed to TOI that the application of Agarkar will be considered when the next round of interviews will be held. The former India and Mumbai pacer was considered to be a top contender to become the chief selector, but then, BCCI went back to the zonal system and this put Sunil Joshi in pole position. Also, since Jatin Paranjape already represents Mumbai, Agarkar missed out. The next bunch of selectors will assume office after the T20 World Cup in November.

“When the new selectors are brought in, the experience in international cricket will be re-evaluated and the chairman of the selectors could be appointed accordingly,” a source was as quoted by Times of India.

“It was earlier decided that the best candidates should be interviewed. Even the new constitution says so. But later, a section of the BCCI contested that it would result in ignoring a zone altogether,” a senior BCCI official told TOI. “You can’t jump to a conclusion that the players from the Central Zone can’t be good selectors. It would have set a bad precedent,” the official added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Man passes on videos of vital installations in Jammu to Pak, arrested: Report
Man passes on videos of vital installations in Jammu to Pak, arrested: Report
Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad: 3 hotspots of coronavirus spread in India
Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad: 3 hotspots of coronavirus spread in India
Police seek contempt of court action against Harsh Mander over speech at Jamia
Police seek contempt of court action against Harsh Mander over speech at Jamia
ED books Jet Airways’ Naresh Goyal, his wife in alleged money laundering case
ED books Jet Airways’ Naresh Goyal, his wife in alleged money laundering case
‘When you are out of form..’: Sehwag reacts to Kohli’s struggles in NZ
‘When you are out of form..’: Sehwag reacts to Kohli’s struggles in NZ
Kia Carnival effect? Toyota launches Innova Crysta Leadership Edition
Kia Carnival effect? Toyota launches Innova Crysta Leadership Edition
Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
‘Cradle of global terrorism:’ India slams Pakistan over J&K issue at UNHRC
‘Cradle of global terrorism:’ India slams Pakistan over J&K issue at UNHRC
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020CoronavirusRealme 6 Launch

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news