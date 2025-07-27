Gambhir could escape BCCI axe despite 'disastrous consequences' but Agarkar may not: 'Leaving Kuldeep out...' – Report

Gautam Gambhir may retain his role as head coach of the Indian cricket team after the Test series against England, but the same cannot be said about the BCCI chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, and his colleague Shiv Sundar Das. A report in The Telegraph has claimed that Agarkar's decision-making has caught the attention of the BCCI, but not in a good way. The Board of Control for Cricket in India is keeping a keen eye on Agarkar and his former India teammate and East Zone representative, SS Das, in the aftermath of India's poor string of performances in Test cricket. Gautam Gambhir, left, and Ajit Agarkar have left very different impressions on the BCCI(AFP)

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy currently stands 2-1 in favour of hosts England, but the BCCI is puzzled by some of the team management's calls. The fact that Abhimanyu Easwaran has yet to make his Test debut and Kuldeep Yadav continues to warm the benches has left the BCCI with more questions than answers. Into the fourth Test of the series, and Kuldeep, India's premier frontline spinner, hasn't featured in the Playing XI yet, despite boasting an impressive record of 21 wickets from six Tests.

Also Read: Follow India vs England 4th Test Day 5

"The coaches always talk of balance, but keeping a world-class wrist spinner like Kuldeep Yadav out has had disastrous consequences," the report quoted a source as saying.

The report also stated, "It is understood that the role of the two members of the national selection committee who are on tour with the squad, chairman Ajit Agarkar and East’s representative Shiv Sundar Das, has also come under introspection."

Gautam Gambhir's job safe for now, but…

As for Gambhir, the India head coach is safe as of now. Despite leading India to a win in the Champions Trophy, it's his Test record that has hurt India the most. Since taking over from Rahul Dravid at the end of last year's T20 World Cup, Gambhir has won just four Tests and lost eight, including facing defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia and getting blanked 0-3 by New Zealand at home, India's first home Test series defeat after 12 years.

Still, with the team in transition, despite growing calls from the fans for his sacking, the BCCI will persist with the two-time World Cup-winning coach. However, if things don't improve in the long run, you never know.

"Gambhir's record has been disastrous in the longest format - eight losses and four wins in 13 Tests before the Manchester game. As of now, Gambhir stays, since the BCCI doesn’t want a change at the top, especially in a team which is in transition," the report added.