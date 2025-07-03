Gambhir, Gill's insider reveal about Jasprit Bumrah leaves Vaughan 'bamboozled', India XI baffles ex-England captain

Michael Vaughan has become the latest voice in a growing chorus of disbelief over India's decision to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the second Test at Edgbaston, despite trailing 0-1 in the five-match series. With India desperate to bounce back after the Headingley collapse, Bumrah’s absence left several former players and coaches, including Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Tom Moody, and Nasser Hussain, openly questioning the logic behind resting the world’s No. 1 Test bowler. India's Jasprit Bumrah and teammates celebrate the wicket of England's Ben Duckett during the second day of the 1st Test (@BCCI X)

Vaughan, speaking to Cricbuzz, made no attempt to hide his astonishment. “I've been bamboozled by the fact that India announced that Jasprit Bumrah is only playing three Tests. Why would you [be] telling them that? Just play three. If you don't pick him, fine. But, on the back of seven days and India down in the series, I thought he would've played here,” he said.

The former England captain stressed the high stakes of the match, criticising India’s timing and approach: “India have to win this game. They lose here, they're 2-0 down, you will bring Jasprit back in Lord's... I know the players want to play at Lord's. But I just look at India: they've got to win this week.”

Vaughan didn’t stop there, questioning the overall balance of the Indian side, which included just five specialist batters and a host of all-rounders. “I would've wanted two more bowlers. I would want Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh. You could potentially argue that you could've got on with three spinners on this kind of surface at Edgbaston. It's dry and slow,” he added.

India 310/5 after Day 1

On Day 1, India, asked to bat first by England, posted 310/5 at Stumps, thanks to a gritty unbeaten 114 from captain Shubman Gill, his second century in as many Tests as an Indian captain.

Yashasvi Jaiswal dazzled with 87 before falling short of a hundred, while Ravindra Jadeja provided stability with an unbeaten 41 during a 99-run stand with Gill. Rishabh Pant, who scored centuries across both innings in Headingley, failed to repeat his heroics but did produce his usual aggression and flair in a brief 42-ball stay at the crease, scoring 25.

Despite the strong finish, however, the absence of Bumrah has remained the bigger talking point.