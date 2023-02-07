‘Ganguly and Dhoni played big role in my life’: Star batter opens up on lessons from India's most successful captains

Sourav Ganguly is hailed as one of India's greatest captain and is credited for instilling the the belief to beat stronger opponents at their own backyard. Ganguly formed a unit, which was a perfect blend of youth and experience. Under his regime India produced many superstars in the form of Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, among many others, before he passed the baton to Rahul Dravid.

MS Dhoni, another talismanic skipper, then carried forward the legacy and helped India win the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup back in 2007. He went on to add several other laurels before stepping down from the position.

With India evolving into one of the heavyweights in cricket, it is obvious that the current set of players draw inspiration from the rich legacy left behind Ganguly and Dhoni.

Also Read | 'I expected Yuvi to join in but he walked past me': Ex-India coach recalls when Yuvraj did not train with Virat Kohli

Harmanpreet Kaur is one among the many and during an interaction with the Times of India the skipper of the Indian women's cricket team noted: “MS Dhoni, we know how clever he was on the field. Today, if you watch his (Dhoni's) old match videos, you can still learn a lot of things from him. I have learned a lot from Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni. I always try to pick up small things that can help me and the team on the field. They have played a big role in my life when we talk about captaincy.

“The way they led the team is something I really follow. When Sourav was leading the team, Indian men's cricket was growing. The way he (Sourav) was changing the atmosphere (in the dressing room) and trusting and backing the players.”

Harmanpreet will be seen leading the unit in the upcoming T20 World Cup in South Africa, where India open their campaign against Pakistan on February 12. India, who finished as the runners-up in the previous edition of the showpiece tournament, are pooled in Group B. England, Ireland, West Indies are the other teams clubbed alongside India in the group.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON