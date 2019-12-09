e-paper
Gary Kirsten could return to South African cricket set up - Report

Gary Kirsten could join as mentor to current interim team director Enoch Nkwe for the upcoming series against England according to a report.

cricket Updated: Dec 09, 2019 17:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File photo of former Head Coach South African national cricket team Gary Kirsten.
File photo of former Head Coach South African national cricket team Gary Kirsten.(Getty Images)
         

Former South Africa opener and coach Gary Kirsten could well be back in the South African set up. Kirsten, who coached India to the ICC World Cup title in 2011, was the manager of the Proteas between October 2011 and July 2013. Under his tutelage, the Proteas became the top Test playing nation in the world.

He could join as mentor to current interim team director Enoch Nkwe for the upcoming series against England according to a report in ESPNCricinfo. “I would always be willing to help where people think I can add value. It would, however, have be part of a bigger process to the commitment to rebuild a solid system,” Kirsten was quoted as saying by the website.

ALSO READ: Ploy could backfire: Ian Chappell on Australia hosting two Day-Night Tests against India

Enoch Nkwe was appointed after his successful stint with Johannesburg-based Lions provincial side in the 2018-19 season, where he claimed the domestic first-class four-day and Twenty20 competitions. He was in charge of the South African team that went down to India earlier this year.

The report further stated that a proposal been sent to Cricket South Africa by a group of senior officials. It also mentioned that legendary South African cricketers Graeme Smith, Jacques Kallis and Mark Boucher could soon be approached by the board to turn around the fortunes of the team.

South Africa, a leading force in international cricket, has seen their performance drop across all formats of the game over the past couple of years, including a dismal show at the ICC World Cup earlier this year.

