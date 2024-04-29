Gauging the Pat Cummins effect: 200-plus no longer a par score

In the ever-evolving landscape of the Indian Premier League (IPL), one man has emerged as the catalyst for a dramatic shift in how the game is played – Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins. The Australian pace spearhead has not only transformed his own team's fortunes but has also left a lasting mark on the scoring dynamics of the entire tournament. Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad have redefined the word 'intent' this IPL season(PTI)

Gone are the days when a score of 200 was considered a daunting target, a milestone that teams would strive to achieve. Under Cummins' captaincy, SRH have consistently pushed the boundaries, making scores in excess of 200 a regular occurrence. The secret to SRH's success lies in Cummins' unwavering belief in an aggressive batting approach. As the captain has stated, this is the "only way" for his team to win the IPL.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"I think T20 has just gone to a whole new level this season. I think the way we set up; I think that's our best chance (batting aggressively). If, you know, we got some really aggressive batters. I think that's our best way to win the tournament, playing like that," Cummins backed SRH's approach in the IPL.

The team's attacking style of play, characterised by aggressive batting and a fearless mindset, has resulted in impressive outcomes and record-breaking achievements. SRH's top four, consisting of players like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, and Aiden Markram consistently deliver explosive performances, leaving opponents scrambling. This approach has led to record-breaking feats. SRH shattered the IPL's highest total record with their 287 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, followed by a string of high-scoring games.

Cummins' impact isn't limited to SRH, with other franchises taking note of the new scoring benchmarks being set. No longer content with merely posting competitive totals. Instead, they are actively seeking to emulate SRH's aggressive approach. This shift has redefined batting paradigms, leaving the concept of "par scores" in the dust.

The result has been a thrilling brand of cricket, where boundaries flow freely, and the spectacle of high-scoring encounters has become the norm.

As the IPL continues to evolve, the 'Cummins Effect' will undoubtedly continue to shape the narrative, inspiring teams to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of T20 cricket. Despite recent losses, Cummins remains bullish on their attacking batting approach.

"I think T20 has just gone to a whole new level this season. I think the way we set up, I think that's our best chance (batting aggressively). If, you know, we got some really aggressive batters. I think that's our best way to win the tournament, playing like that," Cummins backed SRH's approach in the IPL.

"To be frank. Yeah, batting. No, not that worried. This season they've been fantastic. So, um, it's T20 cricket. You're gonna have games where you don't miss out, but the batter has been fantastic," Cummins said on SRH's style of play in the IPL.

SRH's impressive four-win streak has been halted by consecutive defeats against RCB and CSK while chasing targets. This raises questions about their batting prowess in the second innings. While SRH's batting has not quite clicked in the last two matches, Cummins has expressed his unwavering support for the team's batters.

Cummins has also defended the team's approach, stating that the batters do not simply "randomly slog" but rather carefully study the match-ups and situations to make informed decisions. Despite the recent setbacks, the skipper remains confident in his team's ability to bounce back and achieve success in the IPL.

"Just nothing really went to plan tonight. It feels like we're pretty well suited to chasing, but it hasn't really come off yet. So, something to work on, I guess," Pat Cummins said at the post-match press conference against CSK

"To be frank. Yeah, batting. No, not that worried. This season they've been fantastic. So, um, it's T20 cricket. You're gonna have games where you don't miss out, but the batter has been fantastic. It's picking a match-up that suits you. If it's a green light, you know, go for it. If it's not your match-up, then you know, be a little bit smarter about it."