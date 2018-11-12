Gautam Gambhir infuriated after umpiring howler in Ranji Trophy - Watch

Round 2 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season has kicked off today. Delhi feature in their first match of the season and they take on Himachal Pradesh at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Delhi captain Nitish Rana won the toss and elected to bat first. Young right-hander Hiten Dalal was making his first-class debut and he walked out with Gautam Gambhir to bat against the new red ball. Delhi got off to a blazing start as both Dalal and Gambhir played their strokes with gay abandon. Himachal skipper Prashant Chopra was forced to bring on the spinners quite early in the piece, but this did not impede the run flow as Dalal went after the spinners.

Gambhir, on the other hand, was humming along at his own pace. However, Mayank Dagar, the left-arm spinner, dismissed Gambhir on the first ball of the 16th ball, but subsequent replays showed that the seasoned left-hander had got a rough decision.

Dagar tossed the ball on the middle stump, Gambhir came forward to defend it, however, the ball spun a fraction, eluded the bat, kissed the pads and lobbed up to short leg. The umpire adjudged Gambhir out and this drew an irritated reaction by the batsman. He gesticulated in an aggressive manner as he marched off the field and muttered few words under his breath.

Himachal were not complaining, after receiving a pasting in the first hour, they had a wicket to show for their efforts.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 12:56 IST