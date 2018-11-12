Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Live Cricket Score, Round 2, Day 1
Live score and updates, Ranji Trophy round 2, day 1: Catch all the live updates from all across Ranji Trophy in the blog
11:08 hrs IST
10:15 hrs IST
9:42 hrs IST
9:22 hrs IST
9:17 hrs IST
9:16 hrs IST
9:15 hrs IST
Live updates, Ranji Trophy, Round 2: This round promises to be more action packed as many India Internationals are slated to return for their respective state sides. However, Tamil Nadu will be without the services of R Ashwin and Murali Vijay. Kedar Jadhav will feature for Maharashtra in their match against Baroda at the Moti Bagh Stadium in Vadodara. Also, Nitish Rana will captain Delhi after Gautam Gambhir stepped down from the post.
Good start for Assam
Assam has had a good start with the bat. Rishav Das (42) and Parviz Aziz (54) moving along nicely against Tripura. Assam 100/0.
Delhi have lost their first wicket as Gautam Gambhir departs. The decision was not very good by the umpire
Delhi off to a flying start
After winning the toss, Gambhir and Dalal have hit the ground running with good intent. They have flown off the marks and Himachal Pradesh is under pressure
Big names playing
Ravindra Jadeja is in the playing XI for Saurashtra, while Suresh Raina is turning out for Uttar Pradesh.
Toss updates
Andhra win the toss and opt to bat vs hosts Kerala.
Madhya Pradesh have won the Toss & elect to Field first against Bengal at Kolkata.
Uttar Pradesh win Toss & elected to Field against Odisha in Bhubaneshwar
Arunachal opt to bat vs Mizoram
Delhi win the toss and choose to bat
Plate
Mizoram vs Arunachal Pradesh, Jorhat
Nagaland vs Sikkim, Dimapur
Puducherry vs Meghalaya, Puducherry
Uttarakhand vs Manipur, Dehradun
Group B
Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, Kolkata
Odisha vs Uttar Pradesh, Bhubaneswar
Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh, Delhi
Kerala vs Andhra, Trivandrum
Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad, Tirunelveli
Group A matches
Baroda vs Maharashtra, Vadodara
Gujarat vs Chhattisgarh, Valsad
Saurastra vs Railways, Rajkot
Vidarbhra vs Karnataka, Nagpur