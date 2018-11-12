Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Live Cricket Score, Round 2, Day 1

Live score and updates, Ranji Trophy round 2, day 1: Catch all the live updates from all across Ranji Trophy in the blog

By HT Correspondent | Nov 12, 2018 11:08 IST
highlights

Live updates, Ranji Trophy, Round 2: This round promises to be more action packed as many India Internationals are slated to return for their respective state sides. However, Tamil Nadu will be without the services of R Ashwin and Murali Vijay. Kedar Jadhav will feature for Maharashtra in their match against Baroda at the Moti Bagh Stadium in Vadodara. Also, Nitish Rana will captain Delhi after Gautam Gambhir stepped down from the post.

11:08 hrs IST

Good start for Assam

Assam has had a good start with the bat. Rishav Das (42) and Parviz Aziz (54) moving along nicely against Tripura. Assam 100/0.

Delhi have lost their first wicket as Gautam Gambhir departs. The decision was not very good by the umpire

10:15 hrs IST

Delhi off to a flying start

After winning the toss, Gambhir and Dalal have hit the ground running with good intent. They have flown off the marks and Himachal Pradesh is under pressure

9:42 hrs IST

Big names playing

Ravindra Jadeja is in the playing XI for Saurashtra, while Suresh Raina is turning out for Uttar Pradesh.

9:22 hrs IST

Toss updates

Andhra win the toss and opt to bat vs hosts Kerala.

Madhya Pradesh have won the Toss & elect to Field first against Bengal at Kolkata.

Uttar Pradesh win Toss & elected to Field against Odisha in Bhubaneshwar

Arunachal opt to bat vs Mizoram

Delhi win the toss and choose to bat

9:17 hrs IST

Plate

Mizoram vs Arunachal Pradesh, Jorhat

Nagaland vs Sikkim, Dimapur

Puducherry vs Meghalaya, Puducherry

Uttarakhand vs Manipur, Dehradun

9:16 hrs IST

Group B

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, Kolkata

Odisha vs Uttar Pradesh, Bhubaneswar

Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh, Delhi

Kerala vs Andhra, Trivandrum

Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad, Tirunelveli

9:15 hrs IST

Group A matches

Baroda vs Maharashtra, Vadodara

Gujarat vs Chhattisgarh, Valsad

Saurastra vs Railways, Rajkot

Vidarbhra vs Karnataka, Nagpur