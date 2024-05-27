Gautam Gambhir lifts Sunil Narine after KKR seal 3rd IPL crown, Rinku Singh touches Kolkata mentor's feet at Chepauk

With Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) winning their third Indian Premier League (IPL) crown on Sunday, franchise mentor Gautam Gambhir kickstarted the title celebrations by lifting power-hitter Sunil Narine at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Making a triumphant return at KKR as the mentor of the franchise, Gambhir was all smiles as the former Kolkata skipper celebrated the title triumph with his former teammate - Narine. Gambhir masterminded KKR's first two title wins as captain in 2012 and 2014. Gambhir masterminded KKR's first two title wins as captain in 2012 and 2014(IPL-PTI)

His former teammate at KKR, ex-West Indies all-rounder Narine, orchestrated Kolkata's impressive run in the 2024 edition of the cash-rich league. An elated Narine lifted Gambhir after KKR were crowned champions of the IPL for the third time. Returning the favour at the Chepauk, Gambhir also hoisted Narine to laud further the KKR all-rounder for his free-scoring run in the IPL 2024. KKR's rising star Rinku Singh also bowed down to Gambhir after Kolkata became the third-most successful side in the history of the IPL.

How Gambhir transformed Narine

KKR opener Narine smashed 488 runs in 15 matches this season. The KKR opener notched up his first T20 century in the 2024 season of the world's richest T20 league. Narine fired a 56-ball 109 against Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the league stage of the IPL 2024. For the unversed, Narine famously credited Gambhir for allowing him to open the innings for the first time back in 2017.

Did you know?

KKR's Rinku had earlier revealed that slotting Narine back in the Kolkata lineup as an opener was Gambhir's idea. Narine was first introduced as an opening batter when Gambhir captained the KKR side in 2017. The former West Indies ended up smashing the fastest fifty in 15 balls at the time. However, his record was later shattered by KL Rahul. Gambhir's decision proved to be a masterstroke for KKR in the IPL 2024, as Narine bagged the Most Valuable Player award.

'It felt like 2012'

Interestingly, Narine is the first player to win the MVP award thrice in the IPL. Narine was also anointed the MVP in the 2018 and 2012 seasons. "Coming into the ground today, it felt like 2012. The feeling is overwhelming, and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift. I am enjoying my cricket at the moment - batting, bowling and fielding. What helps is when the team is winning. Getting the (batting) role to just go out there and express myself, getting the team off to a flyer, the support from GG (Gautam Gambhir) - that was very good. Salty played an incredible season," Narine said.