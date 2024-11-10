Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Live Streaming: When and where to watch India's pre-departure PC online and on TV

Having lost the three-match Test series against New Zealand at home, the pressure is mounting on Team India, and head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma need to produce a good show Down Under, in the upcoming five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Team India need to win the series against Australia by a margin of 4-0 or 5-0, to make it to the final of the World Test Championship (WTC), without depending on other results. The Indian team will be departing for Australia in two matches, and head coach Gautam Gambhir will be addressing the pre-departure press conference on Monday morning. Mumbai: Indian cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir addresses a press conference. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI)

As of now, it is not known whether captain Rohit Sharma will be available for the first Test. As per reports, Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh are expecting the birth of their second child, and hence, Rohit's availability for the first two Tests hangs in the balance.

The series loss against New Zealand has brought a lot of criticism for both Gambhir and Rohit. A recent report also claimed that Gambhir might lose his job as the Test coach if India are unable to put up a good performance Down Under. The same report claims that Gambhir can be replaced by VVS Laxman as the Test coach.

Recently, the BCCI had also held a six-hour long review meeting with Gambhir, Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, for the post-mortem of the India-New Zealand series, which saw Rohit and co, being whitewashed at home.

Gambhir's start as India's head coach has gotten off to a rocky start as India first lost the ODI series against Sri Lanka after a gap of 27 years, and then the side was whitewashed in a Test series at home (series comprising 3 or more matches). It is safe to say that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is very crucial for the former India opening batter.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Gautam Gambhir's pre-departure press conference

When will Gautam Gambhir's pre-departure press conference take place?

Gautam Gambhir's pre-departure press conference will take place on Monday, November 11. The press conference will begin at 9 AM IST.

Where will Gautam Gambhir's pre-departure press conference take place?

Gautam Gambhir's pre-departure press conference will take place in Mumbai.

Where to watch live telecast of Gautam Gambhir's pre-departure press conference?

Gautam Gambhir's pre-departure press conference won't be broadcast live on TV.

Where to watch live streaming of Gautam Gambhir's pre-departure press conference?

Gautam Gambhir's pre-departure press conference can be streamed live on the YouTube channel of Star Sports.