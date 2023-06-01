‘Legend like Gavaskar…’: MS gets highest of praises from across the border, says ‘IPL will be remembered for Dhonimania’

The Indian Premier League (IPL) produced yet another spectacle and the cash rich league culminated with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) securing their fifth title. Apart from the usual glamour, the tournament saw some breathtaking performances, which featured a multiple uncapped Indian players rising to the occasion and overshadowing some of the biggest names in world cricket. Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja pose for a picture with the IPL trophy(CSK Twitter)

MS Dhoni, who many anticipated was making his final appearance in the field, also had his moments. The legendary cricketer attracted heavy crowds at every venue he graced during the course of the tournament, and the same is being felt across the border.

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja noted that the 16th edition of the tournament will be remembered for “the Dhonimania”.

Recalling the proceedings, including Sunil Gavaskar's viral autograph from Dhoni, the former PCB chief in a video shared on his YouTube channel said: “This IPL will be remembered for the color yellow, and for MS Dhoni. His humility, the Dhonimania, his captaincy, his calmness, and his keeping will be remembered for the ages.

“But most of all, this IPL will remembered for the moment when a legend like Sunil Gavaskar asked MS Dhoni to sign an autograph on his shirt. There cannot be a bigger complement for MS Dhoni.”

This was Dhoni's 10th appearance in an IPL finale and the CSK skipper despite getting out for a first-ball duck had a memorable one. His side lifted the trophy for the fifth time and equalled Mumbai Indians' record, who until then had won the most number of IPL titles.

Raja also highlighted other moments, which he felt add to its “wow factor”.

“It will be remembered for young batting talent, the likes of Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad. These are stars who’ll decorate these grounds for many years to come. The season will also be remembered for the big names that were benched and players from small nations who made a big mark. For the fact that even if you have big names in the coaching staff in the dugout, there’s no guarantee of success for the teams. This IPL will be remembered for the fans, for great shot making and for great catching. Jab bowlers wicket lete the toh wo ulte seedhe bhangde nahi daalta the, they rather took their game up in the pressure situations. The tournament will be remembered for Gujarat Titans’ bowling and leg spin bowling. This IPL had a wow factor. There has never been a spectacle as big in IPL history.”

