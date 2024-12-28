Gavaskar issues 'don't take Indian cricket for granted' warning for Nitish Reddy after blistering MCG century

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s maiden Test century in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has been one of the standout moments for the Indian team in the series so far. The 21-year-old’s resilient unbeaten knock of 105 runs off 176 balls, including 10 boundaries and a six, came at a critical juncture when India was in danger of being bowled out for under 250 runs after a batting order collapse. India's Nitish Kumar Reddy acknowledged the crowd as he walked off the field after bad light stopped play during play on the third day of the fourth cricket Test(AP)

Reddy’s partnership with Washington Sundar, who contributed a well-made 50, turned the tide for India. At one point, with India teetering at 7-231, the situation seemed precarious. However, Reddy stood firm; at one point, he was left stranded at 99, with Mohammed Siraj left to face three balls against Pat Cummins.

In a nervy moment, Siraj successfully saw off the threat, and Reddy capitalised by hitting a boundary off Scott Boland to complete his century. Reddy's family members, particularly his father, was in tears, as they applauded the player from the stands.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar praised the young batter’s performance.

“This is the first Test hundred and he is going to score many more in the near future. I am expecting to see him among the runs in the future. He is a star of Indian cricket,” said Gavaskar on Star Sports.

Gavaskar issues caution

However, Gavaskar also issued a cautionary note to Reddy. He reminded the young cricketer of the sacrifices made by his father and other members of his family to help him reach this point.

“However, he will have to remember the sacrifices made by his father and other members of the family. Nitish is here because of Indian cricket, and he will have to make sure that he doesn’t take Indian cricket for granted. If he stays true to himself, a successful career lies ahead of him,” Gavaskar added, stressing the importance of humility and hard work.

Reddy’s knock has certainly established him as one of the rising stars in Indian cricket, and once the play resumes on Sunday morning, he will be aiming to continue to farm the strike and add vital runs to the board.