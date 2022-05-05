Watch: Girl proposes RCB fan during CSK innings, gets hilarious response from Wasim Jaffer on Twitter

When all eyes were on Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni as Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Chennai Super Kings in an immensely important IPL 2022 fixture, a young couple in the stands of the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune managed to steal some of the limelight. A girl was seen proposing a man, who was wearing an RCB jersey, during the CSK innings on Wednesday. Photos and videos of the lovely moment went viral on social media and even drew a reaction from former India opener Wasim Jaffer.

It all transpired during the 11th over the CSK innings when cameras caught the girl getting down on her knees to offer a ring to a man next to her, who accepted it gleefully amid thunderous applause from the crowd.

Watch Video: Girl proposes RCB fan during CSK innings, gets reaction from Wasim Jaffer

Girl proposes at CSK vs RCB game pic.twitter.com/eLwzBj5Y0F — Tushar (@Tushar72991364) May 4, 2022

Wasim Jaffer took note of the incident and came up with a hilarious response. Jaffer said the girl made the right decision in choosing an RCB fan as her life partner.

"Smart girl proposing an RCB fan. If he can stay loyal to RCB, he can definitely stay loyal to his partner 😉 Well done and a good day to propose," tweeted Jaffer.

Smart girl proposing an RCB fan. If he can stay loyal to RCB, he can definitely stay loyal to his partner 😉 Well done and a good day to propose 😄 #RCBvCSK #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/e4p4uTUaji — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 4, 2022

Meanwhile, RCB registered a crucial 13-run win over CSK riding on the back of some very good bowling from Glenn Maxwell and excellent death bowling by Harshal Patel.

The quartet of Mahipal Lomror, who smashed a 27-ball 42, skipper Faf du Plessis (38 off 22), Virat Kohli (30 off 33) and Dinesh Karthik (27 not out off 17) did well to lift RCB to 173 for 8.

RCB bowlers then restricted the defending champions to 160 for 8, despite a fifty by opener Devon Conway (56).

While Maxwell ended with excellent figures of 2 for 22 off his four overs, Harshal was right on the money, snapping three wickets while giving away 35 runs.

Shabaz Ahmed (1/27), Wanindu Hasaranga (1/31) and Josh Hazlewood (1/19) also picked a wicket each.

With the win RCB moved to fourth position on the points table, while CSK were pushed closer to the brink of elimination as they remained at the penultimate spot.

