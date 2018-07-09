Glenn Maxwell says not shaking hands with Sarfraz Ahmed ‘genuine oversight’

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has clarified that not shaking hands with Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed after the T20I tri-series final in Harare was a mistake on his part.

Explaining that he was on the lookout for the Pakistan captain after ‘a genuine oversight’ from his part resulted in him not shaking hands with the opponent, Maxwell said that is not the way he plays his game.

Earlier, social media was critical of the Australian senior cricketer who did not shake hands with Sarfraz, who had come running onto the ground after Pakistan created history by defeating Australia in a tournament final.

READ | Eoin Morgan confident T20 series loss to India won’t impact ODIs

It was for the first time since 1990 that Pakistan beat Australia in the final of any tournament — a victory that was inspired by Sarfraz’s fightback.

After Maxwell claimed two wickets in his first over reducing Pakistan to 2/2, Sarfraz teamed up with Fakhar Zaman to take their side to a position of command.

While Sarfraz fell for a 19-ball 28, Zaman went on to score a fabulous 91 to help Pakistan win the tri-series by six wickets and four balls to spare. Zimbabwe were the third team.

ALSO READ | Australia sweat over injury to key test batsman Shaun Marsh

After their win, a video of the Pakistani captain being snubbed by Maxwell flooded media with many criticising the Australia’s gesture.

Maxwell took to Twitter to clarify that it was a genuine miss from his part and he would make up for it.