Search Search
Friday, Oct 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Glenn McGrath tells India pacer to get his length right in Australia ODIs: 'He's an enforcer… Should've played him more'

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Oct 17, 2025 07:22 pm IST

Glenn McGrath applauded his progress, noting how the Indian pacer has evolved into a more complete bowler.

Pace great Glenn McGrath heaped praise on young India pacer Prasidh Krishna and backed him to have a successful white-ball tour of Australia. The Indian paceman recently impressed many with his performance in the Oval Test against England, where he partnered with Mohammed Siraj to produce a sensational comeback for the visitors. The right-arm pacer has now got a call-back in the ODI squad for the Australia series, where he will partner with Siraj once again on the bouncy tracks down under.

Glenn McGrath backed Prasidh Krishna to do well against Australia.(X Image)
Glenn McGrath backed Prasidh Krishna to do well against Australia.(X Image)

McGrath applauded Krishna’s progress, noting how the Indian pacer has evolved into a more complete bowler. Having previously coached him, the Aussie legend praised Krishna’s impressive IPL performances and described him as a natural “enforcer” who can excel consistently once he nails his ideal length.

"Prasidh Krishna, who I've done a bit of work with over in India, coaching over there a while back now. I think he's really come to age, the way he bowled in the IPL recently was brilliant. He's quite an enforcer. He just needs to get that length right, and I think he'll do really well," McGrath said on the Fast Bowling Cartel YouTube channel.

Krishna also participated in the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in which India suffered a 1-3 series defeat. However, he played only one Test—the final one at Sydney, where he picked up six wickets across two innings.

Also Read - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's return restores ODI charm as stakes sky-high for Shubman Gill’s India in Australia

McGrath suggested that India missed the trick by including him late in the Playing XI during the five-match series.

"We saw him in the last Test series (in Australia), I felt they should've played him a bit more," McGrath added.

Krishna yet to get picked in T20Is despite IPL Purple Cap

Meanwhile, despite winning the IPL Purple Cap last season, he is yet to get an opportunity in T20Is this year; however, he is expected to get a chance to play in the ODIs, especially on the bouncy Perth track.

India is touring Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is. The series will commence with the 50-Over fixtures on Sunday, and the second and third ODIs will be played on October 23 and 25. The five T20Is will be played from October 29 to November 8.

Catch all the latest Cricket news and follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill stay updated with including IND vs WI Live Score
Catch all the latest Cricket news and follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill stay updated with including IND vs WI Live Score
News / Cricket News / Glenn McGrath tells India pacer to get his length right in Australia ODIs: 'He's an enforcer… Should've played him more'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On