Glenn McGrath tells India pacer to get his length right in Australia ODIs: 'He's an enforcer… Should've played him more'

Pace great Glenn McGrath heaped praise on young India pacer Prasidh Krishna and backed him to have a successful white-ball tour of Australia. The Indian paceman recently impressed many with his performance in the Oval Test against England, where he partnered with Mohammed Siraj to produce a sensational comeback for the visitors. The right-arm pacer has now got a call-back in the ODI squad for the Australia series, where he will partner with Siraj once again on the bouncy tracks down under. Glenn McGrath backed Prasidh Krishna to do well against Australia.(X Image)

McGrath applauded Krishna’s progress, noting how the Indian pacer has evolved into a more complete bowler. Having previously coached him, the Aussie legend praised Krishna’s impressive IPL performances and described him as a natural “enforcer” who can excel consistently once he nails his ideal length.

"Prasidh Krishna, who I've done a bit of work with over in India, coaching over there a while back now. I think he's really come to age, the way he bowled in the IPL recently was brilliant. He's quite an enforcer. He just needs to get that length right, and I think he'll do really well," McGrath said on the Fast Bowling Cartel YouTube channel.

Krishna also participated in the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in which India suffered a 1-3 series defeat. However, he played only one Test—the final one at Sydney, where he picked up six wickets across two innings.

McGrath suggested that India missed the trick by including him late in the Playing XI during the five-match series.

"We saw him in the last Test series (in Australia), I felt they should've played him a bit more," McGrath added.

Krishna yet to get picked in T20Is despite IPL Purple Cap

Meanwhile, despite winning the IPL Purple Cap last season, he is yet to get an opportunity in T20Is this year; however, he is expected to get a chance to play in the ODIs, especially on the bouncy Perth track.

India is touring Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is. The series will commence with the 50-Over fixtures on Sunday, and the second and third ODIs will be played on October 23 and 25. The five T20Is will be played from October 29 to November 8.