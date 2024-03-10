Glenn McGrath tells 'older' Mohammed Shami to learn from James Anderson: ‘He’s 41, taking 700 wickets. So, you can...'

India may have clinched a 4-1 series win against England, but a key moment in cricket's rich history came on Saturday, when James Anderson, the veteran English fast bowler, became only the third bowler to reach 700 Test wickets. At 41, Anderson continued to defy age with his remarkable endurance, emerging as the first fast bowler to scale this extraordinary milestone in Test cricket. James Anderson (L) picked his 700th wicket in Test cricket during the final match of the series against India(PTI)

At a time when there are significant questions posed on the future of Test cricket and multiple players moving away from the traditional format to the cash-rich T20 leagues, Anderson's longevity becomes further more significant.

While India – under Virat Kohli and now Rohit Sharma – have always put Test cricket on a higher pedestal, former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath believes that the Indian bowlers can certainly learn a thing or two from Anderson. India's star duo of Jasprit Bumrah (30) and Mohammed Shami (33) is currently enjoying its prime but McGrath stressed that there's a need to put significant focus on the body and fitness to ensure longevity.

“We have to wait and see the next generation coming through. (Jasprit) Bumrah has still got a bit to go, (Mohammed) Shami is a little older, and (Mohammed) Siraj has been around for a little while but still has plenty left. So, the (current Indian) bowling attack has still some life left,” McGrath was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

McGrath's focus then shifted to Shami, who is currently away due to a left-ankle injury. Shami's last appearance for India came in the ODI World Cup last year, where he had played through injury as well; since then, he has missed India's tour of South Africa, as well as the five-Test home series against England.

"It's tough, but the one thing that bowlers like him (Shami) possess is experience. He's been around for a long time and is an exceptional bowler," feels McGrath.

"But, as you get older, you still need motivation to train hard, prepare and get out there and perform. Look at someone like James Anderson, who is 41, taking 700 Test wickets and still bowling well.

“So, you can still be at the top of your game. But as you get older, being a fast bowler it is tough on the body, and it can certainly have an impact in the longer run.”

Shami underwent a successful operation on his Achilles tendon last month but it remains to be seen whether the Indian bowler will gain fitness to take part in the Indian Premier League, which begins on March 22.