 McGrath tells 'older' Shami to learn from Anderson: 'is 41; has 700 wickets' | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket News / Glenn McGrath tells 'older' Mohammed Shami to learn from James Anderson: ‘He’s 41, taking 700 wickets. So, you can...'

Glenn McGrath tells 'older' Mohammed Shami to learn from James Anderson: ‘He’s 41, taking 700 wickets. So, you can...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 10, 2024 09:42 AM IST

Mohammed Shami is currently away from action as he is nursing an ankle injury sustained during the ODI World Cup last year

India may have clinched a 4-1 series win against England, but a key moment in cricket's rich history came on Saturday, when James Anderson, the veteran English fast bowler, became only the third bowler to reach 700 Test wickets. At 41, Anderson continued to defy age with his remarkable endurance, emerging as the first fast bowler to scale this extraordinary milestone in Test cricket.

James Anderson (L) picked his 700th wicket in Test cricket during the final match of the series against India(PTI)
James Anderson (L) picked his 700th wicket in Test cricket during the final match of the series against India(PTI)

At a time when there are significant questions posed on the future of Test cricket and multiple players moving away from the traditional format to the cash-rich T20 leagues, Anderson's longevity becomes further more significant.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read Sunil Gavaskar reminisces Joe Root's ultimate praise in hearty chat with R Ashwin after India vs England Test series

While India – under Virat Kohli and now Rohit Sharma – have always put Test cricket on a higher pedestal, former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath believes that the Indian bowlers can certainly learn a thing or two from Anderson. India's star duo of Jasprit Bumrah (30) and Mohammed Shami (33) is currently enjoying its prime but McGrath stressed that there's a need to put significant focus on the body and fitness to ensure longevity.

“We have to wait and see the next generation coming through. (Jasprit) Bumrah has still got a bit to go, (Mohammed) Shami is a little older, and (Mohammed) Siraj has been around for a little while but still has plenty left. So, the (current Indian) bowling attack has still some life left,” McGrath was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

McGrath's focus then shifted to Shami, who is currently away due to a left-ankle injury. Shami's last appearance for India came in the ODI World Cup last year, where he had played through injury as well; since then, he has missed India's tour of South Africa, as well as the five-Test home series against England.

"It's tough, but the one thing that bowlers like him (Shami) possess is experience. He's been around for a long time and is an exceptional bowler," feels McGrath.

"But, as you get older, you still need motivation to train hard, prepare and get out there and perform. Look at someone like James Anderson, who is 41, taking 700 Test wickets and still bowling well.

“So, you can still be at the top of your game. But as you get older, being a fast bowler it is tough on the body, and it can certainly have an impact in the longer run.”

Shami underwent a successful operation on his Achilles tendon last month but it remains to be seen whether the Indian bowler will gain fitness to take part in the Indian Premier League, which begins on March 22.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, India vs England Live Score match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On