e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Glenn Phillips smashes fastest T20I century for New Zealand

Glenn Phillips smashes fastest T20I century for New Zealand

Phillips played a knock of 108 runs in the match to take New Zealand to their third-highest T20I total, completing his century from just 46 balls.

cricket Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 10:33 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Tauranga
Glenn Phillips plundered a century off 46 balls.
Glenn Phillips plundered a century off 46 balls.(Getty Images)
         

Glenn Phillips scored his maiden T20I century to power New Zealand to 238/3 against West Indies in the second T20I here on Sunday.

Phillips played a knock of 108 runs in the match to take New Zealand to their third-highest T20I total. Also, he completed the century from just 46 balls, the fastest T20I hundred by a New Zealander.

After being asked to bat first, openers Martin Guptill and Tim Seifert handed New Zealand a brilliant start. Both struck regular boundaries and formed a 49-run partnership before Oshane Thomas bowled Seifert (18) in the sixth over.

In the next over, Guptill (34) too was sent back to the pavilion as Devon Conway and Phillips took the field. The duo played some amazing shots, taking New Zealand over the 100-run mark in the 11th over.

Phillips struck three back-to-back sixes to Fabian Allen in the 13th over to complete his half-century. Phillips and Conway proved too good for the West Indies bowlers, who struggled to restrict the batsmen from scoring runs. Continuing their brilliant form, Phillips went on to score his century while Conway brought up his 50 as New Zealand went past the 200-run mark.

Kieron Pollard dismissed Phillips in the final over but the damage was already done as New Zealand set a very competitive target of 239 runs for the West Indies.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
PM Modi to address 71st edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
PM Modi to address 71st edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
Tax officials to persuade 25,000 entities to file monthly GST returns by Monday
Tax officials to persuade 25,000 entities to file monthly GST returns by Monday
Farmers’ protest live updates: Opposition calls for withdrawal of farm laws
Farmers’ protest live updates: Opposition calls for withdrawal of farm laws
GHMC polls: ‘Only Trump is left’, Owaisi takes a dig at BJP campaign
GHMC polls: ‘Only Trump is left’, Owaisi takes a dig at BJP campaign
Delhi set to record coldest November in at least a decade: IMD data
Delhi set to record coldest November in at least a decade: IMD data
India’s Covid-19 count now closer to 9.4 million
India’s Covid-19 count now closer to 9.4 million
UP Police file first FIR under ordinance against forced religious conversions
UP Police file first FIR under ordinance against forced religious conversions
‘PM Modi extremely knowledgeable on vaccine’: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla
‘PM Modi extremely knowledgeable on vaccine’: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In