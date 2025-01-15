‘Go out and attack’: Smriti Mandhana reacts after India break multiple records to clean sweep Ireland

India's captain for the Ireland series, Smriti Mandhana, reflected on her team’s dominant 304-run victory - India’s biggest-ever margin in ODIs - over Ireland on Wednesday, a win that secured a 3-0 clean sweep. Despite the stunning victory, Mandhana emphasized that there remains plenty of room for improvement, particularly in fielding and running between the wickets, as the team eyes the upcoming ODI World Cup. India opener Smriti Mandhana(HT_PRINT)

Mandhana, who was at the centre of several record-breaking feats, made headlines for scoring the fastest WODI century by an Indian, reaching the milestone off just 70 balls. Her explosive knock of 135 off 80 balls, combined with opening partner Pratika Rawal’s brilliant 154, helped India set a mammoth target of 436 for Ireland. The hosts’ bowlers then bundled out Ireland for 131 in just 31.4 overs, sealing a comprehensive victory.

"It (onslaught) was planned. I was just thinking not many matches you can go out and attack. So, I thought of trying a few shots. Sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn’t. Today it did," Mandhana said after the match.

Mandhana praises teammates

Mandhana, who led by example with the bat, also praised the contributions of her teammates, saying, "I am really pleased that all the girls got game time. The 100s and the 50s from the batters have been great. Really happy for Jemi (Rodrigues), Harleen (Deol), Pratika (Rawal), Richa (Ghosh)." However, she added that while the team could celebrate the win, there is still much to be done ahead of the World Cup, which will be held in India later this year.

"There are so many things. As much as we want to enjoy this victory, we want to sit down and be in the loop for the World Cup. We need to work on our fielding and running between the wickets," Mandhana stressed. "In 50 over cricket, 300 balls, these two things will be critical. If we are good in these two departments, we can do something special."

Despite the record-breaking win, Mandhana termed the performance almost "clinical." She noted that the bowlers had executed the game plan well, and apart from her own drop catch, the game was near perfect. "Winning the toss, going to bat, and getting 400-plus was great. The way Richa and Pratika batted was great. That the bowlers finished it off in the 31st over, was superb," she added.

Pratika Rawal, who was named "Player of the Match" for her outstanding 154, shared her excitement as she approached her maiden century. "I just had the celebration in my mind when I would kiss the helmet, and I was visualizing that. I just wanted to do that."

The Delhi cricketer, who has scored 444 runs in six ODIs this season at an average of 74, expressed her admiration for Mandhana. "It looks so easy when she bats. I don’t mind taking a back seat when she bats. It is a treat," Rawal said.

India’s head coach, Amol Muzumdar, also praised the team’s performance, particularly the batting, ahead of the World Cup. "The batting looks settled. We would love to have another fast bowler," he said. "Pratika has come in as a 'breath of fresh air.' Top of the order with Smriti. Calm, composed and she looks settled at international level. Hope she continues."

As India looks ahead to the World Cup, Mandhana and her team remain focused on improving key areas to ensure they are fully prepared for the challenge.