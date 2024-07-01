Greg Chappell ‘pleased’ for Rahul Dravid as ex-India coach sends special message after T20 World Cup triumph

A month ago, India head coach Rahul Dravid had a bittersweet relationship with the Caribbean islands. Sure, he produced memorable performances as an active cricketer, particularly in Test matches in the West Indies, but the shocking exit in the group stage of the 2007 ODI World Cup under his captaincy, where India lost to Bangladesh in their opening match, seemed to overshadow his contributions as a batter. Greg Chappell congratulated Rahul Dravid on winning the T20 World Cup title(File/AP)

The emotions, now, will be quite different, one would presume. On Saturday, June 29, Team India, with Rahul Dravid as its head coach, ended an 11-year wait for an ICC title when it lifted the T20 World Cup in Barbados. The tournament also marked the end of Dravid's stint; he had already confirmed his departure before the World Cup began. It was, justifiably, the perfect farewell Dravid could've asked for, and on Monday, he received a congratulatory message from the Australian who became rather infamous in India after the 2007 ODI World Cup disaster: Greg Chappell.

Chappell was the head coach of the Indian team during the time, and it was under his tenure that Dravid was appointed captain of the side, succeeding Sourav Ganguly. After India's batting great lifted the World Cup title as coach, Chappell was all praise for him.

“Congratulations to India on winning the T20 World Cup. I am particularly pleased for Rahul for being part of the victory,” Chappell told mid-day.

The duo had worked closely throughout Chappell's tenure as head coach, and the Australian lauded Dravid's “passion” for Indian cricket, adding that it was the perfect finish for the India legend.

“His passion for Indian cricket has always been plain to see, so for him to have been an integral part of the planning for this win must be particularly satisfying for him.

“It is a wonderful way for him to finish his time with the team,” said Chappell.

While Dravid left the role, India's two batting stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as well as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, called time on their T20I careers. The BCCI is soon expected to announce Dravid's successor in the role, with former India opener Gautam Gambhir among the frontrunners to take the job.

What next for Team India?

The side will be next seen in action in the T20I series against Zimbabwe, which begins July 6. Only two members of the squad who were part of the T20 World Cup – Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson – will be seen in action in Zimbabwe.

Shubman Gill will lead the Indian team in the series, as the side kickstarts its new era after the retirements of the three senior stars.