Home / Cricket / Australia great lands heavy blow on CSK ahead of IPL 2023 opener against GT

Australia great lands heavy blow on CSK ahead of IPL 2023 opener against GT

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 31, 2023 08:57 AM IST

Ahead of CSK's opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium, an Australia great has landed a heavy blow on Dhoni's men, exposing a big flaw in their squad.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be kickstarting the proceedings for the blockbuster 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedadab on Friday. The MS Dhoni-led side will be hoping to put behind their forgettable 2022 season, where they had finished ninth in the table with 4 wins in 14 matches, and make the most of favourable Chepauk conditions with IPL returning to home-away format after two years. However, ahead of their opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium, an Australia great has landed a heavy blow on Dhoni's men, exposing a big flaw in their squad.

Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni with team coach Stephen Fleming during a practice session(PTI)
Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni with team coach Stephen Fleming during a practice session(PTI)

Injury has weakened Chennai's death bowling. They had earlier let go of Dwayne Bravo before the mini-auction in December while the young Mukesh Choudhary has been the latest victim of injury and hence has been ruled out of entire IPL. And, marquee all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was roped in for INR 16.25 crore at the auction, is likely to start off as a specialist batter, as informed by Mike Hussey, Super Kings' batting coach, owing to his knee injury.

ALSO READ: 'Dhoni hit the ball so hard that it broke the bowler's two fingers': IPL great on CSK legend's freakish strength

CSK's three death bowling options remain in Dwaine Pretorius, spinner Maheesh Theekshana and replacement signee Sisanda Magala, fast bowler from South Africa.

Tom Moody, in conversation with ESPNCricinfo, opined that while at home CSK are sorted with 12 overs of spin on turning Chepauk conditions, death bowling will be a challenge when they travel outside Chennai. He hence feels that captain Dhoni will be making the most of the impact player rule in this matter to get the job done.

“No that is the big issue, their ability to shut teams down. I don't think it will be the biggest issue at home because of what we have historically seen which is turning tracks. You can expect at least 12 overs of spin looking at their side with Theekshana, Jadeja and Moeen Ali. So when it is requring a death bowler in those conditions, it is harder to score in the back 10 overs than in the front 10 overs. At home they are okay, but it is when they travel, outside Chennai, which will be a challenge without any player who stands out in death bowling. What they could do is look to use that sub rule with the overseas player depending on whether they are batting or bowling first,” he said.

Chennai also have Deepak Chahar, although he is coming back from a long injury lay off. Moreover, he has an economy rate of 10.32 in the back four overs in T20s in the last two years.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ipl chennai super kings gujarat titans ipl top players + 2 more
ipl chennai super kings gujarat titans ipl top players + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out