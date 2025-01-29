Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh to battle for Ranji Trophy QF spot from Group B

PTI |
Jan 29, 2025 01:49 PM IST

Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh to battle for Ranji Trophy QF spot from Group B

Ahmedabad, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are set for a high-stakes clash as they battle for the final quarterfinal spot from Elite Group B during their final Ranji Trophy league game, starting here on Thursday.

Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh to battle for Ranji Trophy QF spot from Group B
Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh to battle for Ranji Trophy QF spot from Group B

Group B leaders Vidarbha have already sealed their place in the knockouts after a stunning 221-run comeback win against Rajasthan in the previous round.

Now, all eyes are on Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh . They are the two teams that remain in contention to join Vidarbha in the last eight.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad , Rajasthan , Uttarakhand , Andhra , and Puducherry are out of the reckoning.

Himachal Pradesh have struggled with consistency all season and must regroup after a crushing innings-and-43-run defeat to lowly-placed Hyderabad, which dented their knockout hopes. The Rishi Dhawan-led side paid the price for an overtly aggressive approach.

Left-handed batter Ankit Kalsi, who struck an unbeaten double century earlier in the season, has been Himachal’s standout performer with 549 runs in six matches. The onus will be on him and the top order to deliver in this must-win clash.

Gujarat, on the other hand, will enter the match brimming with confidence after a dominant innings-and-28-run victory over Uttarakhand.

Left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai was the star of Gujarat’s win, registering sensational figures of 9 for 36 the best by any Gujarat player in first-class cricket.

He was well-supported by Rinkesh Vaghela and Vishal Jayswal , and the team will be banking on a similar effort, especially in the absence of spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who remains on national duty for the T20I series against England.

Meanwhile, two-time champions Vidarbha have already locked their quarterfinal berth and will advance as the top-ranked team from Group B, regardless of the final league-round results. They take on Hyderabad in Nagpur in their final league engagement.

Middle-order batter Yash Rathod and skipper Akshay Wadkar have been Vidarbha’s key contributors with the bat, while 22-year-old all-rounder Harsh Dubey has impressed with the ball.

Dubey is the leading wicket-taker this season, having claimed 47 scalps at an outstanding average of 14.55.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On