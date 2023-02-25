Home / Cricket / 'Guy on flight asked, 'why did you finish the Test in 3 days?' I replied...': Ashwin reveals chat after 2nd Test win

Published on Feb 25, 2023 05:55 PM IST

Team India had defeated Australia within three days of both the Tests in Nagpur and Delhi.

Ravichandran Ashwin on his official YouTube channel.(YouTube/ R Ashwin)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India secured a comprehensive six-wicket win in the second Test of the series against Australia, thus retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian spinners ran through the Aussie batting lineup on Day 3 of the match, bowling them out on merely 113 after the side started the day on 61/1. Ravindra Jadeja picked seven wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin took three; India eventually chased down the target before tea to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

Incidentally, the first Test had also ended inside three days as India had registered an innings-and-132-run win in Nagpur. Ashwin had taken a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the match, as Australia were bowled out on merely 91.

In a video on his official YouTube channel, Ashwin spoke in detail about the side's victory in the second Test and revealed a conversation with a person attending the same flight as him following the game. The off-spinner revealed the person asked him on the reason why the Test ended 'in three days'.

“One of the guys who traveled with me on the flight was like, ‘Why did you guys finish the Test match in just three days? I feel bad’. I replied, ‘Sir, two things have changed. One is the mentality of the cricketers. They wanna play fast-paced these days. They wanna score runs quickly’,” Ashwin said.

“Cricketers these days don’t wanna take time and then score runs. But just because of that, we should not compare both approaches and judge who is better. We should never compare across generations. Secondly, both of these games shouldn’t have ended in 3 days,” the off-spinner further told the person.

The third Test of the series begins on March 1 in Indore, with the fourth and final match taking place between March 9-13 in Ahmedabad.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

ravichandran ashwin indian cricket team
Story Saved
