‘Had stuffed up for RCB two years ago’: Shane Watson recalls redemptive ton for CSK in 2018 final

Former Australia batsman Shane Watson on Thursday recalled his match-winning century for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2018 final. CSK, who were making a return to IPL after completing a two-year ban were vying to win the title. After winning the toss and electing to bowl, CSK received a target of 179 to chase by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In reply, Watson smashed an unbeaten 117 runs in 57 balls to help his side to an easy title victory by 8 wickets. Speaking to cricket.com.au on Unplayable Podcast, Watson said that his innings was a special one for him as he wanted to make amends for his performance in the IPL final two years ago for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“Hundred in the final for CSK was like icing on the cake. Two years before, I had played in the final for RCB, and even though I gave my all, I had an absolute shocker. Because of the overs that I bowled and at the position where I batted, towards the middle overs in the back of the innings, I absolutely stuffed it,” the former Aussie allrounder said.

Watson added that he only blamed himself for RCB’s defeat in the final. “I went for about 60 runs in my four overs. Ben Cutting got a real hold of me. I was trying my absolute best, maybe trying too hard, because I wanted to perform well. When batting, I got out at a really bad time, when I needed to stay on. I solely blamed myself for the loss,” Watson said.

Watson said he used the lessons he learnt from his failures in the final against CSK in 2018. “So, I had that on my back for the next couple of years. When I got a chance to play a final for CSK, I wanted to make amends. I thought I won’t try harder, but will use what I learnt from technical and mental perspectives. I need to be in better space - to try and perform better - hopefully play a match-winning innings,” he said.

“That was why it was more special. You wish you can have those innings in the final and it hardly ever happens. It was just meant to be my time,” the 38-year-old added.