Hafeez, Saqlain explode in fiery live TV clash after Pakistan pushed to brink: 'Don't want Nawaz in XI if he can't...'

Pakistan are staring at a T20 World Cup exit after being undone by a masterful century from Harry Brook, as England edged them out by two wickets in Pallekele on Tuesday. With just one point from two Super 8 matches, their previous game against New Zealand in Colombo having been washed out, even a win against Sri Lanka in their final fixture may not be enough to secure a semifinal berth. They will also need other results to go their way. Pakistan lost to England by 2 wickets

As Pakistan stand on the brink of elimination, former cricketers Mohammad Hafeez and Saqlain Mushtaq clashed on a live TV show over Mohammad Nawaz’s role in the playing XI.

Pakistan fielded two spin-bowling all-rounders, Nawaz and Shadab Khan, who conceded 57 runs between them while picking up two wickets, both claimed by Nawaz. However, each bowled only three overs, raising questions about whether they are being trusted as genuine match-winners with the ball.

Speaking on the Pakistani show Tapmad, Saqlain was outlining his views on the all-rounders when Hafeez interrupted him with a pointed question about Nawaz. What followed was a heated exchange, with Hafeez arguing that Nawaz should have no place in the XI if he cannot be relied upon to fulfil his primary role as a bowler. Here is how the conversation went...

Hafeez: Is he a batting all-rounder or a bowling all-rounder?

Saqlain: He is a bit of both. You can't talk about him in that manner.

Hafeez: What is his first preference?

Saqlain: I feel he is equally good at batting and bowling.

Hafeez: Then why not use him at No. 5?

Saqlain: He has been. In fact, when I was with the Pakistan team, I made him bat at No. 5. He has the potential.

Hafeez: So, he is a batsman who can bowl? What is his first priority?

Saqlain: If he can win you matches both with the bat and the ball, that means you are equally good.

Hafeez: I have played for Pakistan as an all-rounder. My primary job was batting. For Nawaz, it is bowling. Same for bowling. And if he can't do that, we don't want him.

Nawaz has so far picked six wickets in five innings in the World Cup, at an economy rate of 7.5. In fact, his best bowling figures in the five performances came against England, where he picked two wickets for 26 runs, with both those wickets coming in the penultimate over of England's chase that helped Pakistan reduce the equation from 5 needed off 12 to 3 required from six. Jofra Arche eventually sealed the deal for England in the first ball of the last over with a boundary against Salman Mirza.