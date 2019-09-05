‘Har spinner Pakistani nahi hota’ - Harbhajan Singh comes up with hilarious reply to Virender Sehwag’s tweet

cricket

Former India teammates Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh engaged in friendly banter on Twitter after the former boasted of his batting record against spinners. Sehwag, who was well known for his destructive batting style, shared a TV commercial with the caption - “Maine toh bas 14-15 saal spinners ko Chipkaya, par yeh to 60 saal se Chipka rahe hain !” which roughly translates to “I smashed spinners for 14-15 years, but this adhesive has fixed things for past 60 years”.

Harbhajan, who played with Sehwag for a number of years, decided to make fun of his former teammate as he replied - “Viru teri Pakistan ke khilaaf average 91 thi, par har spinner Pakistani nahi hota” (Your average was 91 against Pakistan but not every spinner is a Pakistani).

Harbhajan recently engaged in a Twitter banter with former Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist regarding the spinner’s legendary hat-trick at Eden Gardens in 2001. It all started when Jasprit Bumrah became the third Indian and 44th overall to register a hat-trick during the second Test match against West Indies at Jamaica.

Bumrah’s hat-trick ball was given not out but a review overturned the decision. After Bumrah’s hat-trick, videos of Harbhajan and Irfan Pathan’s hat-trick started doing the rounds. And Gilchirst quote tweeted one of those videos saying ‘No DRS’. He also added a sad emoticon.

The Indian off-spinner hit back on Wednesday. He asked him to “stop crying” over his dismissal during the off-spinner’s famous hat-trick at Eden Gardens in the historic Kolkata Test in 2001.

Harbhajan said: “U think u would have survived for long if not first ball? Stop crying over these things mate..thought u would talk sense after ur playing days.. but few things never change u r the prime example of that. Always crying (sic),” the 39-year old World Cup winner tweeted.

