Harbhajan draws bizarre comparison between KKR coaching staff: ‘One who wakes up at 5 AM, the other who goes to sleep…'

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh gave a bizarre take on Kolkata Knight Riders' coaching staff, suggesting they have two contrasting personalities at the helm in Chandrakant Pandit and Dwayne Bravo. KKR have appointed the legendary West Indies all-rounder as their mentor after Gautam Gambhir parted ways with them to take the Indian cricket team coaching job. Bravo has worked with Chennai Super Kings as a bowling coach in the past, and KKR decided to use his vast T20 experience and put him on the board. He is known for his cool and Caribbean attitude on and off the field, while Pandit is known for his discipline. KKR have two contrasting personalities in the coaching staff - head coach Chandrakant Pandit and mentor Dwayne Bravo.(PTI)

Former KKR spinner Harbhajan asserted that the defending champions now have a coaching staff with two different personalities and lifestyles.

"They are two completely different personalities - one who wakes up at 5 AM, the other who goes to sleep at 6 AM. So, we'll have to see how they combine and work together as well," Harbhajan Singh said on ESPN Cricinfo.

Meanwhile, KKR have also appointed a new captain for upcoming season and chosen Ajinkya Rahane to defend the championship which they won under Shreyas Iyer's leadership.

However, Harbhajan feels it will be a tough job for the management to lock Rahane's batting position and suggested the only option available for him might be the number 3 spot.

"Rahane is going to have to wrestle with what his role and position is in this batting line up. KKR have a lot of power hitters down the order - Venky Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell - so he cannot bat there. Rahane's best chance is at No.3, because the openers are fixed," Harbhajan Singh opined.

‘If KKR have picked Rahane only for captaincy…’

Rahane was not part of KKR's plans initially, as they bought the veteran batter in the accelerated round in the mega auction. His impressive form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and proven captaincy skills worked in his favour to get the franchise captaincy.

Harbhajan has a different opinion about KKR's big decision and said if Rahane had been bought only to lead the side, then the role could have been passed on to someone else.

"If KKR have picked Rahane only for captaincy, then I feel that job could have been done by someone else, like Narine, Russell, or Venky. If KKR lose an early wicket, then I can see a role for Rahane. But, if he has to bat after 12-13 overs, that is not his strength," he added.