Harbhajan Singh proposes one change in India XI: 'Gautam Gambhir would think New Zealand don’t play spin well...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 02, 2025 10:10 AM IST

Harbhajan Singh explained why India might look to go with a four-spinner attack against New Zealand, with Varun Chakravarthy coming in.

India are preparing for the third and final match of the ICC Champions Trophy group stages, having already sealed qualification, but battling against New Zealand to see which teams comes out top of the group.

Cuttack, Feb 09 (ANI): India's Varun Chakravarthy in action during the 2nd ODI match against England, at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.((ANI Photo))
Cuttack, Feb 09 (ANI): India's Varun Chakravarthy in action during the 2nd ODI match against England, at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.((ANI Photo))

With India’s lineup having been fairly rock-solid so far, there is still an opportunity for some players to break into the lineup, despite being on the outside at the moment.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh provided his thoughts on the potential of Varun Chakravarthy playing in this match.

“Think we might get to see Varun Chakravarthy get a chance in the playing XI,” explained Harbhajan. “Maybe Gautam Gambhir would think that New Zealand don’t play spin that well. So it can also happen that four spinners play here.”

The Kiwis have actually been the best player of spin statistically in ODI cricket since the 2023 World Cup, with players capable of playing against turn such as Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Kane WIlliamson, and Tom Latham. However, Harbhajan believes having a barrage of spinners would play to India’s strengths.

Bhajji explains who should make way for Varun

Harbhajan explained how Harshit Rana could make way, with additional bowling responsibility handed to Hardik Pandya in this situation. This would mean a unit of Varun, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav could operate in tandem.

“Hardik had bowled well against Pakistan. He has to bowl just seven or eight overs. If Hardik shares the new ball with Shami and then we have four spinners, I think that will be a good option,” said Harbhajan.

Further, Harbhajan explained how he thinks India will try to bat first, having won by chasing twice on a pitch that has actually been a difficult one for chasing sides to score at a quick rate.

“Toss will be a big factor in Dubai as well because of how the heat has been increasing. In this heat, this pitch will be even slower,” said Harbhajan. “So whichever team wins the toss, they should look to bat first. Bat first and score runs. India, hopefully, would be thinking from that perspective. As the sun sets, the pitch will be useful for the spinners.”

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score.
See More
