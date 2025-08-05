Harbhajan Singh reminds Vaughan to look ‘where England actually stands’ after Oval euphoria: ‘Our warriors have shown…’

Harbhajan Singh wasted no time in reminding former England captain Michael Vaughan how the latter's prediction for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy went awfully wrong after India's emphatic and thrilling six-run win in the fifth and final Test at the Oval. Shubman Gill's India registered a win against all odds to level the five-match series 2-2. Mohammed Siraj stepped up in Jasprit Bumrah's absence as he returned with five wickets in the second innings to help India stage a memorable comeback. Harbhajan Singh says India's victory at the Oval shows the level of cricket in the country.(@BCCI X)

On Day 5, India required four wickets with England just needing 35 more runs for the win. The fifth day started on the worst note possible as the hosts got two boundaries on the first two balls of the day, bowled by Prasidh Krishna. However, Siraj calmed the nerves as he dismissed Jamie Smith in his first over.

This wicket also settled Prasidh a bit, and the two bowled in tandem, not giving an inch to the opposition. Siraj took three out of the four remaining wickets. At last, his ripping yorker rattled Gus Atkinson's stumps and as a result, India registered a memorable win.

After the win, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh reminded Michael Vaughan and other former England cricketers that they had predicted the hosts winning the series 3-1, but the visitors proved them wrong, and in some style.

“I feel there is a big win hidden for India here. Yes, the scoreline shows 2-2. Michael Vaughan and many others predicted that it would be 3-1 or 3-0. I would tell them to look towards their side a bit and where England cricket stands. Our warriors have shown the level of Indian cricket,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

‘Young team created history’

When India arrived in the UK for the series against England, no one gave the visitors a chance following the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin from the longest format.

However, Shubman Gill's India proved everyone wrong as they gave the hosts a run for their money in all five Tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

“Unbelievable Test match and the way India have played the series, they deserve praise. When the team went to England, many people said it was young and there were no seniors. But see how the young team created history,” said Harbhajan.

India will now play four Tests in the remainder of the 2025 season. The side will take on the West Indies and South Africa at home later this year.