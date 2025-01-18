Harbhajan’s question to Agarkar after Karun Nair's Champions Trophy snub: ‘Is there a point playing domestic cricket?’

Karun Nair not being picked for the ICC Champions Trophy is among the big developments that came out of India captain Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar's press conference on Saturday. Karun, who last played for India in a Test match in March 2017, has gone on a record-breaking run of form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 50-over tournament and former spinner Harbhajan Singh has asked if there is any point in playing domestic cricket at all if performances like these are not going to be rewarded. Despite his astonishing numbers, Nair failed to make the cut as the selectors went ahead with KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant in the middle-order.

"Is there a point playing Domestic cricket when you don’t pick players based on form & performance ? #KarunNair," said Harbhajan in a post on his X account. Nair, who shifted his domestic cricket base to Vidarbha, has gone on an astonishing run of form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The middle-order batter scored 752 runs in 7 matches, with an astonishing average of 752, which included five centuries.

Despite his astonishing numbers, Nair failed to make the cut as the selectors went ahead with KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant in the middle-order.

Ajit Agarkar on why India didn't select Karun Nair

Agarkar acknowledged Nair's stellar average but asserted that it's extremely difficult to fit everyone into the squad. “I mean, those are really special performances and I mean someone who averages about 700+, 750 + or something, we did have a chat, no doubt about it, when those kind of performances happen. At the moment, to find a spot in this team is very difficult,” Agarkar said in the press conference.

Nair's sensational exploits powered Vidarbha to the tournament's final against Karnataka, which started a few hours after the press conference. For once Nair failed to fire, being dismissed by Prasidh Krishna on 27 off 31 balls. His form this season has however made a huge splash, with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar terming his performances "nothing short of extraordinary."