Sanjay Manjrekar's 'behave' remark unearths decade-old tweet from Jofra Archer after crowd hostility towards Hardik

Hardik Pandya was subjected to vehement booing when former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar introduced the star all-rounder as the leader of the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise at the coin toss on Tuesday. Arriving at the coin toss for matchday 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Hardik was given a hostile reception by Mumbai Indians fans in their first home game of the new season against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium. After Sanjay Manjrekar extended his support to Hardik Pandya, an old post from Jofra Archer became an instant hit on social media

While completing the toss formality at the famous venue, Manjrekar urged Hardik's critics to behave and respect the MI skipper. “Two captains with me - Hardik Pandya, captain of the Mumbai Indians, a big round of applause, ladies and gentlemen," Manjrekar said. "Behave," the popular commentator added after Hardik received a thumbs down from packed Wankhede. After Manjrekar's recent remark sparked a huge debate on social media, a decade-old tweet from England pacer Jofra Archer has garnered the attention of the fans.

For the uninitiated, Archer is known for his ability to 'predict' the future as his old tweets have often found a way to baffle cricket fans on the internet. Archer was released by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL auction last year. The England speedster has represented Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in the cash-rich league. The 29-year-old has played 40 matches at the IPL.

Talking about Hardik, the newly-appointed MI skipper has been facing the wrath of fans ever since he succeeded Rohit Sharma at the Wankhede. Through an all-cash deal, Hardik joined MI from Gujarat Titans and replaced Rohit as captain before the new season. Rohit guided MI to five IPL crowns, while Hardik last lifted the famous trophy as GT's captain at the IPL 2022. Hardik was booed incessantly in his homecoming game yesterday.

Hardik scored 34 off 21 balls for MI against RR as the hosts posted a below-par total of 125-9 in 20 overs. Sanju Samson's RR chased down the total in 15.3 overs to hand Hardik's MI side their third-straight defeat in the IPL. "If there's one thing you should know about this team, we never give up. We'll keep fighting, we'll keep going," Hardik said after the match.