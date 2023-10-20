'With injury like...': Rohit gives crucial update on Hardik Pandya after Kohli masterminds India's win vs Bangladesh

After India thrashed Bangladesh to record its fourth straight win of the One Day International (ODI) World Cup 2023, the focus shifted back to all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who injured himself while bowling during the recently concluded encounter at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday. India skipper Rohit Sharma had to ask Virat Kohli to pick up the ball and complete Hardik's over in the powerplay against Bangladesh. Physio attends to Hardik Pandya, second left, after sustaining an injury during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Bangladesh(AP)

For the first time in six years in ODIs, Kohli rolled his arms for India. Kohli last bowled for India in 2017 when he returned figures of 0-12 in two overs against Sri Lanka at Colombo. On Thursday, Kohli had to bowl three balls to complete the 9th over in Bangladesh's innings. The talismanic batter of the Men In Blue also went on to play a brilliant knock to seal another comfortable win for Rohit's men. Kohli slammed his century 48th century as Team India hammered a hapless Bangladesh unit that was heavily depleted in the absence of its regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

‘Nothing really major…’: Rohit on Pandya's injury

Reflecting on India's performance, Rohit also provided an update about Hardik’s ankle injury in the post-match presentation ceremony. “He (Hardik) pulled up a bit sore, nothing really major to worry. We'll see how he pulls up tomorrow morning and then plan on how to go forward. Everyone in the squad has gone through pressure, the crowd is coming in big numbers, the stands are full, they haven't disappointed us, they've been brilliant and I'm sure they'll be louder and louder as we move on,” Rohit said.

Pandya twists ankle

Pacer Pandya twisted his ankle while bowling his first over in match No.17 of the World Cup between India and Bangladesh. Bowling the third delivery of the ninth over, Pandya tried to stop a straight drive from Bangladesh opener Litton Das with his right foot. The Indian fast bowler stumbled to the ground after twisting his left ankle.

Pandya was hit for consecutive boundaries by Das in the same over. After a prolonged on-field treatment, Pandya returned to his bowling mark. However, Pandya was unable to continue even after getting his right ankle strapped. The star all-rounder had a brief discussion with skipper Rohit prior to his departure from the match. He was replaced by Suryakumar Yadav as the injured all-rounder later went for scans.

