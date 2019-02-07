Hardik Pandya is a match-winner, happy to see him back as soon as possible: Ravi Shastri

India chief coach Ravi Shastri is known as much for his cricketing skills as he is for being one of the best man managers in world cricket at the moment. And with Hardik Pandya under the scanner after the recent controversy in the chat show Koffee With Karan, there was no better person than the chief coach to guide the all-rounder and show him the way forward. After all, Shastri is someone who is known to play hard and party harder, but within limits.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Shastri said that he did have a chat with the talented all-rounder and is happy to see him back on the field rather than spending time off it due to the suspension that he was handed by the BCCI.

“He is a match-winner. As a coach, I was just happy to see him back as soon as possible after the suspension was lifted. The whole team was happy to see him back rather than farting around in India and waiting for things to happen. I am glad things were fast tracked and he is back where he belongs on the cricket field,” he said.

Asked about his chat with the all-rounder, Shastri said: “I have told him brush it off (the repercussions following his comments on the chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’). Consider it a rap on the knuckles, a hard rap on the knuckles, and now move on. I have told him, ‘You are born for better stuff’.

“Who doesn’t make mistakes? He has not made a mistake where you can book him for anything. I think the BCCI handled it well with a proper rap on his knuckles (for whatever was said). I don’t want to comment on the BCCI process, though. Only, that they brought him back to where he belongs. I am happy to see him where he belongs, on the cricket field.”

Pandya joined the team during the ODI series against New Zealand and has been a constant contributor since with both bat and ball.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 12:45 IST