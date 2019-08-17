Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya spotted in orange Lamborghini in Mumbai - Watch

cricket

India cricketers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya were spotted in an orange Lamborghini in Mumbai recently. Hardik, who is regular in the Indian team, is knows for his lavish lifestyle and he has now added a super car into his fancy list. The Pandya brothers reportedly bought the car recently and were seen driving it around Bandra area in Mumbai. Social media have been flooded with pictures and video of the two India stars driving around in their brand new super car.

Hardik was given a well-deserved rest by the national selectors from India’s ongoing tour of West Indies. He played a pivotal role in helping India reach the semi-final at World Cup 2019 and also guided Mumbai Indians to their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

As for Krunal, he was part of the India T20I squad which beat West Indies 3-0 in the T20I series. Krunal scalped three wickets in the series and also did well with the bat as India blanked Carlos Brathwaite’s troops in the USA and West Indies.

Hardik is expected to return into the squad when India host South Africa in September. India are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20Is against the Proteas at home. Krunal is expected to feature in the shortest format against Faf du Plessis’ troops.

